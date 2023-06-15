Strike over Lewisham academies plan called off

Country's largest federation will put councillor on its board and pledge not to use unqualified teachers

A strike over academisation plans at the country’s largest federation has been called off after the schools made new concessions, including vowing to allow a councillor to sit on its new board.

Staff from the Leathersellers’ Federation of Schools, which educates 3,000 pupils in Lewisham, have taken 12 days of strike action so far this year. Five more days were also planned.

Former schools minister Lord Knight, whose daughter attends one of the schools, said: “The impact on children of these strikes is catastrophic.”

Lord Jim Knight

But the strike was called off this week after an agreement was reached between the federation, the National Education Union and GMB union.

The federation’s six schools will now become a multi-academy trust in January.

They previously consulted on the plans, saying it would save money, mean they can improve other local schools and provide better professional development opportunities for staff.

A total of 381 responses were received, of which the federation said 244 were opposed and just 22 supportive. Another 115 were neutral. Parents made up 201 of the responses, staff 68, community partners 58 and students 44.

‘Last half term was incredibly difficult’

The federation, which said its heads backed the move, had already committed to protecting current terms and conditions for both existing and future staff.

They have now agreed to other concessions.

That includes only employing unqualified teachers in the same circumstances as permitted for council schools and a joint consultative committee with unions to provide a “regular and formal forum” to discuss issues of “strategic importance” to the schools.

Councillor Chris Barnham, Lewisham’s cabinet member for children and young people, will also be appointed to the new trust board to “strengthen the federation’s place within the Lewisham family of schools”.

Andy Rothery, the federation chair, said: “We know that last half term was incredibly difficult for students and families and we will support students to catch up on missed learning.

“We are looking forward to working with parents, carers, students, staff and our wider community over the next few months to help shape our future local multi-academy trust.

“We are very proud of the strong individual identities of our schools. We will remain the same schools, with the same leaders and the same culture.”

An NEU spokesperson said they voted to accept the outcome of talks which gave “guarantees on working conditions for both new and existing staff – a significant issue for our members”.