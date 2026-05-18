Bridget Phillipson launches ‘international SEND alliance’

Countries across the world will compare experiences of supporting pupils with SEND and agree “clear action plans” under a new alliance, the education secretary has announced.

Bridget Phillipson called on ministers attending the Education World Forum to take part in her new international SEND alliance.

Meeting three times in the next year, it will be “a coalition of countries, coming together across a series of summits, to chart a common path forward”.

The government’s own SEND reform consultation closes today, having launched 12 weeks ago.

Phillipson added: “For these children we will go beyond warm words. Our countries will compare experiences, share what works, and agree clear action plans that governments can take forward.

“So I urge all countries here today to join us, let’s come together on this shared challenge, so we can learn from one another, and build education systems of excellence and inclusion, fit for the 2030s and beyond.”

The alliance will meet at the Bett conference in January, EWF in May and at the international summit on the teaching profession.

In a press release, the Department for Education pointed to action being taken in Norway, where early intervention is written into law.

Teachers are trained to spot and respond to needs before problems escalate, DfE added.

‘False beliefs’

Phillipson warned there was a “fallacy that inclusion dilutes high standards in our schools”, arguing: “It comes, I think, from the false belief that academic achievement is only for some children, and not for others.

“The chronic underperformance of these children was met too often not with a shout of outrage but with a sigh of resignation.

“Sad but inevitable, the system had decided. And in this country for many years these children have been sidelined, sent to schools far away from home, by an approach unable or unwilling to accommodate them in their local school.”

But now her government sees inclusion and standards are “not enemies, but friends, not in conflict but in concert, one strengthening the other”.

She cautioned “we can’t have a strong and inclusive society without a strong and inclusive education system”.

TALIS returns

Schools Week revealed in 2020 how the DfE had decided to not take part in the future Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS), conducted by the OECD.

TALIS researchers survey a random sample of teachers from about 50 countries on working conditions, professional development and classroom realities.

But today, Phillipson announced England would be rejoining.

She told the forum: “Armed with comparable data on the teaching profession, we can work together to improve outcomes for young people in classrooms across the world.”

The next TALIS will be in 2030.