A new research project aims to find out whether governance is risk-aware, resilient and ready for the challenges schools could face

In schools, it has become a common refrain: there are no easy decisions left.

Whether it’s allocating shrinking budgets to meet growing SEND needs, deciding whether to close schools with falling rolls or restructuring to stay financially viable, leaders are confronting choices that carry both moral and material weight.

But while CEOs and headteachers often carry the visible burden of these calls, it is easy to overlook the critical role of governance, frequently supportive and guiding, but sometimes too passive or out of step with the pace and complexity of change.

And yet, boards remain the ultimate decision-makers. They approve the budget, set strategic direction and hold leaders to account.

In times like these, when scrutiny is high and stakes are even higher, the question is not whether governance matters, it’s whether boards are equipped to lead with clarity, confidence and impact. It is one of the few levers capable of steering schools through uncertainty while protecting long-term outcomes.

And yet, the development of boards too often stops at clarifying roles or ensuring compliance. That’s not enough. What’s needed now is a more ambitious vision for governance—one that is strategic, evidence-informed and built on strong relationships.

In a system under pressure, board culture becomes a critical variable. Governance should be where the most difficult trade-offs are aired and interrogated—where data is shared transparently and decisions are grounded in trust and accountability.

Instead, there is a risk that boards—stretched for time, made up of volunteers and often lacking comparative insight—can fall into either micro-management or disengagement. In neither case are they supporting leaders to do their best work.

We need a more ambitious vision for governance

But how good is our governance really? Sector frameworks like those from the Confederation of School Trusts and the Department for Education have raised the bar for clarity and consistency. We have a much clearer picture of what good governance should look like, but we do not yet see the full picture.

We now need to dive deeper into how governance actually plays out. We need to build national insight into how decisions are made under real pressure, how boardroom cultures operate, and whether those responsible for scrutiny and strategy truly share a common understanding with executive teams. We need to start thinking carefully about how we build the requisite capacity and culture of our boards.

From our work across the sector, we’re beginning to see patterns emerge in the trusts that are best able to govern through uncertainty.

These boards do three key things:

They define what matters most. In a world of infinite demand, they help pinpoint the non-negotiables and give leaders the space to focus.

They lean into discomfort. They don’t shy away from tough conversations about morale, exclusions or persistent absence, understanding that challenge—when grounded in trust—isn’t a threat but a necessity.

And they treat governance as a strategic asset. They don’t just sign off plans; they shape them. They bring perspective, ask the right questions and help leaders see the horizon.

Such insights shouldn’t remain anecdotal. In a sector that demands accountability and continuous improvement, it’s time to take governance just as seriously.

We wouldn’t accept a school improvement plan that lacked evidence, benchmarking or structured reflection. So why accept governance arrangements that rely on goodwill, assumptions and opaque expectations?

That’s why we need a clearer picture of governance in practice—where it’s working, where it’s under strain, and how boards and executive leaders can collaborate more effectively.

And that is why ImpactED have launched Beyond the Agenda, a new national research project aiming to build sector-wide insight into governance culture, capacity and effectiveness.

It’s just one example of a growing recognition across the sector: that governance matters more than ever, and that we need to learn more, together, about what makes it work.

We’re now inviting schools and trusts to take part in the research and receive nationally-benchmarked and actionable insights.

To join the research group, get in touch at hello@impactedgroup.uk