Rates of suspension and permanent exclusion have risen again, new government data shows

A minister has warned classrooms are “in chaos” after new government data showed a 21 per cent rise in suspensions.

Data published by the Department for Education shows a 21 per cent increase in the number of suspensions between 2022-23 and 2023-24 to more than 950,000. Permanent exclusions rose by 16 per cent over the same period.

Rising rates

The rate of suspensions also increased from 9.33 to 11.31, equivalent to 1,131 suspensions per 10,000 pupils.

The exclusion rate rose from 0.11 to 0.13, equivalent to 13 exclusions for every 10,000 pupils.

Stephen Morgan

Early education minister Stephen Morgan said: “Every moment in the classroom counts.

“But with almost one million suspensions in the 2023 academic year, the evidence is clear that this government’s inheritance was classrooms in chaos, with swathes of the next generation cut off from the opportunity to get on in life.”

He said the Labour government was looking to tackle the “root causes of the problem” by providing access to mental health support in every school, rolling out free breakfast clubs and launching attendance and behaviour hubs which will support 500 schools.

Primary school suspensions rose slightly more (24 per cent) than among secondary (21 per cent) or special school pupils (21 per cent), data shows.

The number of permanent exclusions has increased across all school types, with a 22 per cent rise for primary pupils. Again, secondary pupils continue to account for the majority of exclusions.

Permanent disruptive behaviour accounted for just over half of the reasons for suspension, as well as 39 per cent of permanent exclusions – in line with previous years data.

This was followed by verbal abuse or threatening behaviour against an adult (16 per cent) and physical assault against a pupil (13 per cent).

Children in year 9 had the highest rates of suspension at 3,211 per 10,000 pupils, closely followed by year 10 and Year 11. Year 10s had the highest proportion of permanent exclusions, at 0.4, or 40 per 100 pupils.

Who is being suspended and excluded?

The suspension rate for boys was more than 1.5 times that of girls last year. Boys also had a permanent exclusion rate more than double that of girls.

Those eligible for free school meals had a suspension rate five times higher than those not eligible.

Children with SEN also had a much higher rate of suspensions and exclusions than children with no identified needs.

Suspensions and exclusions were more prevalent in the northeast and Yorkshire and Humber than in other regions.