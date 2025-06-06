Drawing on insights from over 26,000 staff and students, here's how schools can move beyond surface-level metrics to foster genuine belonging

In education, we often focus on what we can easily measure: test scores, attendance and behaviour logs. But what about the “unknown unknowns” — the hidden barriers, subtle biases and lived experiences that deeply shape inclusion yet rarely appear in performance data?

Our new 26,000 Voices report – one of the largest inclusion studies in UK education – exposes a picture of inclusion that is more complex and more inequitable than many realise. The usually unheard voices we gathered shine a light on the invisible barriers still holding people back.

The tipping point for retention

One of our most significant and timely findings relates to flexible working. It reveals not just a key policy issue in the face of our workforce crisis, but a deep cultural challenge for equity and dignity.

In our study, 62 per cent of staff reported feeling excluded due to pregnancy (including IVF and miscarriage experiences) or their current parent/carer status. This rose sharply among single parents, who consistently reported the highest levels of exclusion.

Among staff who requested flexible working, 41 per cent felt unsupported, and 38 per cent said they were denied access altogether. A further 35 per cent felt stigmatised for asking.

Our data makes clear that where flexible working is unavailable or stigmatised, staff feel marginalised — unable to progress or pushed out of the profession altogether.

Beyond ‘tolerance’

Religious inclusion is another hidden challenge. While 55 per cent of non-religious staff report feeling fully included, the picture shifts dramatically for staff of faith.

Muslim, Hindu and Sikh staff are ten times more likely to feel excluded, with 13 per cent strongly agreeing they’ve experienced exclusion at work.

This exclusion often goes unspoken: lack of accommodation for prayer, discomfort around religious expression or a narrow cultural lens that assumes a Christian or secular norm.

For meaningful belonging, schools must actively support religious diversity in day-to-day culture, not just on the calendar.

Racial invisibility

One of the more unexpected findings relates to racial identity. When asked whether race had ever played a role in workplace exclusion, 26 per cent of staff responded ‘N/A’. These were almost exclusively white respondents.

This suggests race is not perceived as a factor in their identity, let alone their daily experience.

While those who experience racism often carry its weight silently, others may never even see it. Inclusion requires us to challenge this divide, encouraging all staff to critically reflect on how race shapes their assumptions, interactions and access to opportunity.

Socioeconomic silence

Staff from lower-income backgrounds also reported greater difficulty speaking out. Among staff who have never experienced financial hardship, 72 per cent felt comfortable reporting exclusion. This dropped to 52 per cent among those currently facing economic stress.

This silence is its own kind of exclusion. When shame or fear prevents staff from sharing concerns, they become more isolated and less likely to receive the support they need.

Student safety

Among students, the theme of invisibility continues. Among our sample, 64 per cent of students said they do not feel safe at school

This rises among those from single-parent households. Of these, 30 per cent said they had missed school because of safety concerns. They are also less likely to say teachers support them, with just 24 per cent strongly agreeing, compared to 31 per cent from two-parent households.

Students with self-identified mental health needs and invisible disabilities also reported low support. Just 18 per cent of students with mental health concerns said their teachers helped them do their best. By contrast, students with physical disabilities or EHCPs reported higher levels of support, suggesting visibility matters when it comes to receiving help.

Our data also shows young carers face similar challenges.

Beyond engagement

These findings, and the unknown unknowns they reveal across our school population, show we need to move beyond ‘engaging’ students and staff as passive recipients of policies.

Inclusion means actively connecting with their lived realities. We need to surface what we don’t yet see, and listen deeply when we do.

Only then will we create schools where everyone truly feels they belong and is able to thrive.

Read the full report and explore the data here