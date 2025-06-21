The Conversation

As the education sector marked Thank a Teacher Day earlier this week, many took to social media to share stories of those who go above and beyond, not just in their subject knowledge but in how they connect with and inspire young people.

Increasingly, that means embracing digital tools, or even AI, to transform how lessons are delivered.

In light of the Department for Education’s publication last week of its support materials for safe and effective AI use, the Chartered College of Teaching, in partnership with the DfE, is hosting a free webinar.

The session will draw on contributions from their special issue of Impact journal, is open to all, and will feature authors from the publication. Best of all, you can read all of its articles online.

Get those questions ready!

While tech is reshaping education, it’s worth remembering the value of spaces like school libraries, physical places that quietly drive literacy, wellbeing and inclusion.

I was powerfully reminded of this by the latest episode of the SecEd podcast. These are not just rooms full of books, but real engines of whole-school culture.

The episode is hosted by Pete Henshaw and includes thoughtful contributions from school librarians and English leads. There’s loads in there, but I was especially struck by the ideas around creating neurodiverse-friendly spaces and how important that is for pupils who need somewhere to decompress or feel calm.

Ours already has soft furnishings and sensory lighting, but I’m already looking at it in a new light.

The discussion also explores how libraries can be used across the curriculum, not just in English. There are shout-outs to student-led book clubs, author visits and even cross-department projects. For heads and budget-holders, it makes a strong case for protecting or even expanding library provision.

I would have liked to hear a bit more about developing use of AI and e-reading tools, but otherwise it’s a brilliant listen.

Back to AI, and the latest episode of the Teen Tips podcast on AI-generated explicit image extortion is hard-hitting but essential, echoing a point made forcefully in these pages this week.

The host here is therapist Alicia Drummond, and she certainly doesn’t sugar-coat things. These incidents are traumatic and the response from school really matters.

Drummond sets out research that shows that girls are disproportionately affected, and talks through how schools can support all pupils who’ve been targeted.

What stood out to me was her focus on language: avoiding blame, staying calm and making sure the child knows they’re not alone. To help with all of that, we recently hosted a parent talk with Dr Kathy Weston, founder of Tooled Up Education, where we worked together on creating a parent pledge.

Drummond also talks about teaching digital boundaries in a meaningful way: not just “don’t send photos”, but helping pupils understand how AI can manipulate images, and how to spot coercion.

While the podcast doesn’t go into the legal side of things in depth, it’s a really practical, empathetic guide for DSLs and pastoral leads.

Definitely one to share with safeguarding teams.

At this stage of the summer term, of course, we are all deep into report-writing season. It’s another thing AI is supposed to eventually help us with, but it should never undermine the careful process of recognising individual progress and offering tailored guidance.

This short blog by Jacinta Browning focuses on involving parents more meaningfully in the assessment process. It’s a useful reminder that assessment isn’t just about sending home grades or reports at the end of term.

The post encourages schools to ditch the jargon and try things like regular feedback snapshots or real-time dashboards, all things AI could support. But it also suggests parent-pupil-teacher conversations as a way of making feedback more collaborative, an invaluable human touch.

We use a variety of platforms to keep parents updated and help families feel more connected to what’s happening in class.

The blog doesn’t touch on tools like that, but its core point stands: if we want parents to support learning at home, we have to let them into the process.