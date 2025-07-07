A new parliamentary report reveals the persistent educational barriers hampering our efforts to be the science powerhouse the prime minister wants us to be

From classroom to careers, education is essential to inspiring young scientists and securing the UK’s future in a fast-evolving science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) sector. With net-zero fast approaching, we need to ensure our workforce has the skills to manage, understand and develop new technology.

However, new research from the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology (POST) shows that long-standing challenges continue to limit STEM opportunities in schools, and the gap between supply and demand of STEM skills is wide in some areas.

One of the most significant barriers to STEM progression begins at GCSE. Recent figures show 12 per cent of schools can’t offer triple science, largely due to shortages of specialist teachers.

POST’s research shows that triple science is crucial, with 79 per cent of those who go on to study a science at A-level having taken 3 science subjects at GCSE. Evidence also shows that those with triple science at GCSE are more likely to pursue STEM degrees.

This lack of opportunity disproportionately affects students from disadvantaged backgrounds, who are already underrepresented in STEM. Students from working-class and minority-ethnic backgrounds are also more likely to be affected by high teacher turnover and poor-quality teaching.

In many schools, science and engineering subjects are taught by teachers without relevant post-16 qualifications. This limits options across the board, as teachers spend their time on science, leaving their specialist subjects with less resource and further reducing opportunities for these students.

Recruitment and retention of STEM teachers remain major challenges. STEM learning, a non-profit organisation, told the education select committee that increasing access to subject-specific professional development for STEM teachers could significantly improve retention, but is greater support needed from policymakers to achieve this? That’s a question we must consider in parliament.

‘Core maths’ was introduced in 2014 – but uptake remains low

The current approach to maths GCSE has also been met with criticism. Some say it fails to support those who struggle most. In 2024, around 30 per cent of 16-year-olds did not pass their maths exams. Although these students are required to continue studying maths, only a quarter eventually achieve a passing grade.

Although uptake of A-level maths post-16 is relatively strong, many STEM university students lack maths qualifications beyond GCSE. In the workforce, 46 per cent of businesses struggle to recruit data skills.

To improve post-16 engagement, an alternative qualification, ‘core maths’(equivalent to an AS Level) was introduced in 2014, but uptake remains low. Schools can play a pivotal role by promoting these alternatives to better prepare students for opportunities in higher education, technical training or the jobs market.

Improving careers education is also vital. POST’s research shows many students are unaware of the wide range of STEM careers or the pathways to reach them, including vocational routes.

Increasing participation in vocational routes is one way to improve the availability of technical, occupation-specific STEM skills.

The number of apprentices starting in a science field fell by 16 per cent between 2017/18 and 2021/22; and in 2024, the industry body Make UK reported a 42-per cent drop in engineering and manufacturing apprenticeships since 2016/17.

Of course, limited funding affects the number of apprentices, but the persistent perception that academic study is the only way into STEM also needs to be challenged. Apprenticeships and other vocational routes can provide technical skills and expertise that are typically harder to develop through academic learning.

As well as being seen as highly academic, STEM is also perceived by many as a domain for the “brainy” or for boys. Evidence shows that these stereotypes continue to discourage capable students (especially girls and those from disadvantaged backgrounds) from pursuing STEM, even when they perform well in these subjects.

Schools must actively challenge these stereotypes and foster inclusive learning environments that reflect the diversity of their students.

As they prepare to leave school, students also need high-quality, personalised careers guidance that demystifies STEM and expands their sense of what’s possible. It is essential that all students, regardless of gender or background, are encouraged to explore the full range of opportunities available to them.

By empowering young STEM talent to explore its full potential, we can build a more inclusive and resilient workforce, equipped to meet the challenges of the future.

