Here's why I've used my powers for the first time to compel schools to respond to questions about their provision

As a former teacher, headteacher and trust leader, I know the defining role schools play in the lives of children and young people. As children’s commissioner, I’ve seen the fantastic job teachers are doing – something that children themselves have backed up.

Schools are not simply places where children learn, but also where they make lasting friendships, acquire vital life skills, experience new hobbies and meet adults that shape their aspirations.

For many, they are also places where they find support with their wellbeing and mental health , respite from chaotic home lives, or a sense of safety.

Anecdotally, we know that many schools are providing this kind of pastoral care, from free or discounted uniform and food to classroom adaptations and mental health care.

But if we are to create a system that is properly resourced and funded to meet the needs of every child, we need irrefutable evidence about what’s going on in our schools.

To drive improvements in government policy, we need up-to-date information about children’s school experiences and the multiple ways they are supported by their teachers and school leaders.

That’s why today I have launched my School Survey, the biggest survey of schools and colleges ever carried out in England.

It’s the first time I am using my statutory powers as children’s commissioner to collect data from schools and colleges on such a large scale. These powers make it compulsory for a school to respond before the end of this school term.

Let me be clear: this is not a ranking exercise or an accountability measure. Its aim is to build up a proper picture of what’s happening on the ground. Responses will be analysed carefully and anonymised before publication next year. It isn’t intended to be burdensome, nor will there be any judgment on the quality or content of responses.

Instead, my survey seeks answers from school leaders about the myriad ways they care for and support their students, in and outside of the classroom. It will explore the characteristics or vulnerabilities of pupils, including children with Education Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), young carers or those with a parent or carer in prison.

It asks questions on in-class adaptations for specific groups of children with additional needs and the variety of specialist staff employed full time, from counsellors and educational psychologists to family support workers or police officers.

It will highlight good practice and barriers to improving children’s lives, and it will provide an opportunity for schools to tell me directly about issues that concern them.

The aim is to better understand the role schools play in children’s development. The responses will also help shape my recommendations to government to create a school system which can confidently meet every child’s needs.

I know what a huge and fundamental role schools are playing in children’s lives; The Big Ask and The Big Ambition prove this. The majority of children told The Big Ambition that they enjoyed being in school, and nearly-three quarters agreed they had teachers who supported them.

However, just one in five children and young people who responded said they felt adults running the country listened to their views. Since then, I have focused on bringing children’s voices to politicians and policy makers to make sure their experiences are reflected in the decisions made by those in charge.

But if we are to create a school system as ambitious for children as they are for themselves, we also need to know the full scale of the challenges and opportunities for school leaders, teachers and support staff.

All mainstream schools, special schools, alternative providers and colleges in England will shortly receive the School Survey, with clear and detailed instructions on how to complete it. More information about it is already online.

Any staff member can contribute responses, though senior leaders and safeguarding leads will most likely be best-placed to answer all questions.

As children’s commissioner, I am determined to ensure every child has the chance to reach their full potential. I am in no doubt that taking responses from every school in England to the government will be invaluable in informing their decisions towards that goal.