White Horse Federation unveils new CEO

Dr Dan Nicholls, currently deputy CEO at Cabot Learning Federation, will join in September

Dr Dan Nicholls, currently deputy CEO at Cabot Learning Federation, will join in September

13 Jun 2024, 17:23

Dr Dan Nicholls has been appointed CEO of the White Horse Federation

The White Horse Federation has appointed Dr Dan Nicholls as its new chief executive.

Currently deputy CEO at Cabot Learning Federation, Nicholls will take the helm at the 31-school trust on September 1.

In a statement, Nicholls said he was “honoured and privileged” to be taking on the role.

“This is an important and exciting time for the trust, and I look forward to leading it into the next phase,” he added.

Nicholls’ CV includes stints as executive principal for secondary academies at CLF and three years as principal of Bristol Brunel Academy.

Before that, he worked as head at Devizes School, part of the White Horse Federation.

He said he has “benefitted enormously” from his time at CLF and was now looking forward to “establishing the White Horse Federation as a leading trust in our sector”.

The trust has schools in Swindon, Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, and Berkshire.

Ninna Gibson, the federation’s chair of trustees, said Nicholls brings a “wealth of leadership experience and has a particularly impressive track record in the South West”.

She thanked outgoing interim CEO Simon Cowley for “leading with a calm and reassuring authority.”

