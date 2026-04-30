Skip to content
1 May 2026

Warning: school exclusions can be an ethical minefield

It’s vital leaders balance competing theories with transparency, humility and humanity
Will Carter Guest Contributor

Co-headteacher, Gartree High School, Leicestershire

4 min read
|

See comments

Leading a school brings a multitude of daily difficult decisions. But one of the most difficult is when to suspend or permanently exclude a child.

The weight of this decision must not be underestimated. The decision made by leaders will ultimately define a different life path for that child and family. It is a life-lasting landmark.

I have been exploring how to make these difficult decisions “ethically” in an educational landscape with growing SEN needs, trauma-informed advocates, a boom in parental complaints and DfE guidance directing nearly no external suspensions.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

No Comments

More from this topic

Inclusion is not a building project

Schools can make inclusion bases work – just remember it relies on people, practice and capacity
11h | Opinion: SEND

It’s time to make part-time possible

Part-time staff face huge challenges, including often having to maintain full-time availability
11h | Opinion: Leadership

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Church of England shelves consultation on multi-academy trust inspections
11h | Academies
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

A tale of two trusts: More academy chains £1m+ in the red, but others improve
11h | School funding

Lenehan: Pupils labelled ‘early’ when needs could be poverty-driven
11h | Inclusion

Exclusive

Schools fail to check out Tory scheme to boost chess
11h | Schools

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Chief Finance and Operations Officer
3w Learning Academies Trust

Deputy Principal Curriculum and Quality – Stoke on Trent College
3w FEA

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Sponsored

Browse more news

Exclusive

Private special schools move into disused state sites amid SEND shortages

11h | Inclusion

‘Protect and nurture’ university role in teacher training, says outgoing UCET boss

11h | Profile

Get pay right or you’re in for a battle, union warns

11h | Pay and conditions

Exclusive

Government-funded ‘Get into Teaching’ events scrapped by DfE

11h | Recruitment and retention

Supply staff agency fee caps: What schools need to know

23h | Academies