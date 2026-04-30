Warning: school exclusions can be an ethical minefield

Leading a school brings a multitude of daily difficult decisions. But one of the most difficult is when to suspend or permanently exclude a child.

The weight of this decision must not be underestimated. The decision made by leaders will ultimately define a different life path for that child and family. It is a life-lasting landmark.

I have been exploring how to make these difficult decisions “ethically” in an educational landscape with growing SEN needs, trauma-informed advocates, a boom in parental complaints and DfE guidance directing nearly no external suspensions.