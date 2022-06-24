Dominic Norrish was 'integral' to trust's success, United say

The chief operating officer of United Learning – the country’s largest academy trust – has been appointed to lead an independent school headteachers’ association.

Dominic Norrish (pictured), also an adviser to the Department for Education on edtech, will join the Independent Association of Prep Schools (IAPS) as chief executive.

IAPS represents more than 670 private school headteachers in the UK and overseas. It accredits prep, junior and pre-prep schools with a “kitemark of quality” – with strict criteria for entry that includes teaching a broad curriculum and excellent standards of pastoral care.

Alongside 76 academies, United Learning runs 13 independent schools.

A press release from IAPS said Norrish would “bring a wealth of experience of developing membership services to support school leadership and effectiveness, as well as detailed knowledge of the myriad challenges that face heads in running successful schools”.

A United Learning spokesperson said Norrish had been “integral to everything we have achieved over the past nine years” and was an “excellent choice” to lead IAPs.

Norrish is a leading voice on edtech. United Learning ran the government’s edtech demonstrator scheme to improve remote education.

He replaces Christopher King who retires from IAPS next summer.