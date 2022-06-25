DfE looking for £100k school reforms policy adviser 

The Department for Education is offering up to £100,000 a year for a senior policy adviser to support Nadhim Zahawi’s school reforms.

A job advert says the appointed person would “help to shape advice to ministers relating to schools’ policy”.

This would include “drawing on data and evidence and using your own knowledge and experience of the sector to ensure policy and delivery risks are appropriately considered”.

Candidates needed a “strong understanding” of the schools sector, it said.

“This could be gained through . . . teaching or leading within a schools setting, working within a partner organisation, or on relevant research.”

He or she would also be expected to sound out government policy with key sector leaders, and ensure their views were fed into its development.

The salary range is from £71,000, up to £100,000 for “outstanding candidates”. It would be a two-year appointment, with potential flexibility to extend the term.

The frontrunner is likely to be David Thomas, who is currently filling the role until the end of this school year.

He is on secondment from the Astrea Academy Trust, where he is regional director.

The ad says the post could be filled on a part-time or jobshare basis.