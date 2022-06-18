Home All news
Teacher training

Unis piloting iQTS scheme fail teacher training re-accreditation

Three of six higher education institutions taking part in iQTS pilot did not get through in the first round of the ITT review

Three of six higher education institutions taking part in iQTS pilot did not get through in the first round of the ITT review

18 Jun 2022, 5:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Half the universities piloting the new international teacher training qualification have failed the first re-accreditation round to run teacher training in their own country.

The government-backed qualification iQTS was announced as part of the International Education Strategy 2021 to help “export excellence in teacher training”. English teacher training providers will run the courses for schools abroad.

But three of the six universities chosen to run a pilot of the scheme failed their reaccreditation to continue training in England from 2024-25.

James Noble-Rogers, the executive director of the Universities Council for the Education of Teachers (UCET), said it was “somewhat perplexing” that providers “judged to be good enough to deliver” the iQTS “appear not to be seen by the Department for Education to be OK to run teacher training in this country”.

“These are just a number of examples of where the Qualified Teacher Status accreditation process seems to be flawed.”

Top-grade uni among victims in savage first ITT review round

Only 80 of 215 providers that applied for reaccreditation to continue teaching in England were successful in round one. Rejected organisations, which have a second chance to gain accreditation, told Schools Week they were treated “disgracefully”.

Unis reapplying for teacher training accreditation

The Universities of Warwick, Birmingham and Sunderland are all reapplying in the second round, which closes this month.

A Warwick spokesperson said it was “in a strong position” to be approved.

Birmingham, also a specialist partner in the new National Institute of Teaching, said it was “frustrating”, but it was “confident of securing accreditation in the next round”. Sunderland did not comment.

Other pilot organisations Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Derby were approved. Canterbury Christ Church University did not confirm its status.

The pilot will run from September. Applications will open next month to find an expected ten providers to run a wider roll-out in 2023-24.

Only ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ providers can apply. Accredited providers who have not been inspected are also barred.

Meanwhile, the DfE announced that teachers from across the globe would be able to attain QTS under plans to increase the pool of staff available for English schools.

From 2023 a new professional recognition service called “apply for qualified teacher status in England” will judge candidates against a consistent set of standards.

The current system only recognises teachers from a list of 39 countries, including across Europe, the United States and Australia.

The changes allow teachers from countries not on the list to gain QTS here without retraining.

More from this theme

Teacher training

Walker: Academies reforms could help schools keep STEM teachers

Minister says white paper plans will offer 'greater career progression' for teachers

Samantha Booth

Teacher training
Exclusive

New chartered status for school-based teacher mentors

Teachers who also mentor school staff will be able to gain chartered status from next academic year, the Chartered...

Samantha Booth

Teacher training
teacher training
Exclusive

Top-grade uni among victims in savage first ITT review round

Snub ‘perplexes’ first university to get new Ofsted ‘outstanding’ as others recently rated 'good' also left out

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher training
Exclusive

Ambition wants £750k damages over ‘unlawful’ Institute of Teaching snub

Schools Week can also reveal the DfE is challenging an injunction to name the winning bid, as court documents...

John Dickens

Teacher training

Just 1 in 3 teacher trainers re-accredited after first review round

DfE says it now may run further application rounds after minority make the cut in ITT reform process

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher training
Exclusive

High Court challenge lodged over £121m Institute of Teaching

Ambition Institute launches legal claim against the Department for Education

John Dickens

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.