Three of six higher education institutions taking part in iQTS pilot did not get through in the first round of the ITT review

Half the universities piloting the new international teacher training qualification have failed the first re-accreditation round to run teacher training in their own country.

The government-backed qualification iQTS was announced as part of the International Education Strategy 2021 to help “export excellence in teacher training”. English teacher training providers will run the courses for schools abroad.

But three of the six universities chosen to run a pilot of the scheme failed their reaccreditation to continue training in England from 2024-25.

James Noble-Rogers, the executive director of the Universities Council for the Education of Teachers (UCET), said it was “somewhat perplexing” that providers “judged to be good enough to deliver” the iQTS “appear not to be seen by the Department for Education to be OK to run teacher training in this country”.

“These are just a number of examples of where the Qualified Teacher Status accreditation process seems to be flawed.”

Only 80 of 215 providers that applied for reaccreditation to continue teaching in England were successful in round one. Rejected organisations, which have a second chance to gain accreditation, told Schools Week they were treated “disgracefully”.

Unis reapplying for teacher training accreditation

The Universities of Warwick, Birmingham and Sunderland are all reapplying in the second round, which closes this month.

A Warwick spokesperson said it was “in a strong position” to be approved.

Birmingham, also a specialist partner in the new National Institute of Teaching, said it was “frustrating”, but it was “confident of securing accreditation in the next round”. Sunderland did not comment.

Other pilot organisations Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Derby were approved. Canterbury Christ Church University did not confirm its status.

The pilot will run from September. Applications will open next month to find an expected ten providers to run a wider roll-out in 2023-24.

Only ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ providers can apply. Accredited providers who have not been inspected are also barred.

Meanwhile, the DfE announced that teachers from across the globe would be able to attain QTS under plans to increase the pool of staff available for English schools.

From 2023 a new professional recognition service called “apply for qualified teacher status in England” will judge candidates against a consistent set of standards.

The current system only recognises teachers from a list of 39 countries, including across Europe, the United States and Australia.

The changes allow teachers from countries not on the list to gain QTS here without retraining.