The Schools & Academies Show returns to Birmingham this November

The UK’s leading education policy event will return to the NEC, Birmingham on 17th November, bringing together the education community to connect, debate and share ideas on how as a community we can better tackle the key challenges facing the education sector.

Following a period of significant change across the education sector where schools have had to adapt to unforeseen challenges, the Schools & Academies Show will return this November to unite school leaders and provide them with leading content, sector updates and practical resources to ensure efficiency is at the forefront of each operation.

Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham on 17th November, no other show in the UK boasts such a senior audience of school leaders, decision makers and innovative education suppliers, and we can’t wait to open our doors to over 3,000 attendees for content-packed day of learning and networking.

Attendees will gain access to 30+hours of CPD accredited content, spanning across 8 dedicated theatres, including the hugely successful EdTech Summit and SAAS Extra, an additional virtual day on 22nd November. The Schools & Academies Show have been working hard to bring together the sector’s most decorated and influential speakers, to share their knowledge, expertise, and best practice guidance on how schools, academies and MATs can overcome some of the most pressing challenges facing the sector. Confirmed speakers so far include:

Stephen Morales, CEO, Institute of School Business Leadership (ISBL)

The Rt Hon. Lord Knight of Weymouth, Minister of State for Schools (2006- 2009), Chair of the Board of Trustees, E-Act

John Edwards, Director General: Regions Group, Department for Education

Nicola Law, Assistant Director for Children’s Services, National Autistic Society

Alix Robertson,Associate, Centre for Education and Youth

Leora Cruddas CBE, Chief Executive, Confederation of School Trusts

Paul Gosling, President, National Association of Headteachers (NAHT)

Helen Burge, Deputy COO, The Priory Learning Trust

Clare Collins MBE, Head of Consultancy, National Governance Association

Mike Glanville, Chief Safeguarding Officer, The Safeguarding Company

Pauline Aitchison, Network Lead, National Network of Special Schools

Sir Andrew Carter K.B.E, CEO, South Farnham Educational Trust

Sam Henson, Director of Policy and Communications, The National Governance Association (NGA)

Jon Andrews, Head of Analysis and Director of School System and Performance, Education Policy Institute (EPI)

Each speaker, dedicated to their respected craft across the education sector will lead in either a keynote session, live debate or discussion, or tailored workshop, ensuring visitors feel empowered, inspired, and ready to implement key techniques, guidance, and resources at the forefront of their institution.

Following the publication of the Schools White Paper in March 2022 with a target of full academisation by 2030, we’ve also put together the 2030 Trail for the Schools & Academies Show Birmingham. Sessions on the trail will focus on the key aspects of the 2030 agenda for all the key stakeholders and will include must-attend sessions for all those involved in the school’s conversion process.

As we return to Birmingham, we will also be providing school leaders with the much-needed opportunity to share ideas and initiatives via our dedicated networking areas across the show floor. The Government Education Village will be returning, providing an opportunity to meet with representatives from the DfE and Education & Skills Funding Agency, and the CPL Village will feature a range of leading education framework suppliers. The Schools & Academies Show Birmingham will also be home to our first ever Educators Networking Hour, where attendees will be able to share their experiences and develop partnerships and raise the knowledge base of the sector.

The Schools & Academies Show Birmingham will once again be co-located with the EdTech Summit, bringing together education technology leaders across schools, academies, colleges, and universities to assess and identify their common challenges, find appropriate solutions, and source the right technology solution for their institution. In joining the show, visitors will gain free access to the Summit, and have the chance to learn from best-practice case studies, test out technology from leading suppliers and network with EdTech pioneers.

Registration for The Schools & Academies Show & EdTech Summit is completely free for those working in schools, multi-academy trusts, charities, and local and central government. Register your place today and be the first to receive the latest insights, initiatives and guidance on the changes shaping the ever-evolving education sector.