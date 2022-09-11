Home All news
Grammar school supporting MP appointed as DfE minister

11 Sep 2022, 10:30

Former teacher Jonathan Gullis – who led a campaign to lift the ban on opening new grammar schools – has been made a minister at the Department for Education (DfE).

He joins minister Kelly Tolhurst, who represents a selective constituency and has spoken in favour of grammar schools.

It means new prime minister Liz Truss has installed two pro-grammar school MPs, as she follows through on her Conservative leadership election promise to open new selective schools.

Gullis, a former teacher in Birmingham, launched a campaign to open grammar schools in poorer areas. He’s also served on the education select committee.

He has been appointed as a parliamentary under secretary. Tolhurst has been appointed as a minister of state. Their brief has not yet been announced.

It means the department has close to a full team now under Kit Malthouse, who is education secretary.

Academies minister Baroness Barran is still in place, but there has been no confirmation she has retained her position.

Gullis has caused controversy. He said in Parliament that ”woke warrior” teachers were pushing ”extremist nonsense”.

