Maximise your book buying budget

With rising pupil numbers and cuts to local learning authorities, school libraries in the UK are feeling the full effect of the cost-of-living crisis. A report by the Institute of Fiscal Studies has predicated school spending per pupil in England will be 3% lower in 2024-25 than it was in 2010. Combined with inflation, demands for an increase in pay for teachers, and extra support needed for pupils after the COIVD-19 pandemic, schools are facing an unprecedented level of financial pressure. Many school libraries are feeling the brunt of this.

The School Library Associations’ recent School Libraries in Lockdown report found “significant variations” between schools when it comes to library funding, with some schools freezing or decreasing budgets for new book stock to make up for financial pressure in other areas.

According to a reading audit conducted of 1,387 schools, school libraries have on average from 500 to 1,000 books on their shelves. This is significantly lower than CILIP’s benchmark of 10 to 13 books per primary school-aged child, which would equal 2,500 to 3,000 books per school.

Catherine Bell, co-group m.d. for Scholastic UK, said: “Access to books has been proven time and time again to improve the life chances of children, especially the children from families on the lowest incomes… Just 6% [of schools] are able to meet the recommended 10 to 12.5% turnover of titles to keep books available and current—adequate funding for school and library resources is therefore essential.”

The Raintree Match Funding Scheme, which was launched in March 2019, is a national initiative to help nurseries, primary and secondary schools in the UK continue to support children to develop a real love of reading and learning whilst maximising their budget. UK establishments with a successful application receive a pound-for-pound match on their order, so that they can purchase additional Raintree products. For instance, if a school places a £3,000 order Raintree will pay for half of that order, so it will only cost the school £1,500. This helps schools buy double the number of books with their budget, and continue to develop a culture of reading amongst their pupils.

Winner of the 2021 Educational Resources Awards’ best marketing campaign, Raintree’s Match Funding scheme has been lauded for supporting schools to maximise their budgets, offering an impressive range and quality of books.

There are over 2,500 eligible products available from across Raintree’s broad catalogue, from picture books to middle grade stories, graphic novels to high-interest non-fiction. Notable inclusions are over 1,000 Book Banded titles, from Pink to Dark Red, and 1,400 books quizzed for Renaissance’s Accelerated Reader. Schools can also get half price off the award-winning reading programme Engage Literacy, which contains over 360 book banded readers and comprehensive teacher support. Furthermore, over a hundred specially curated book packs are also available to purchase with Match Funding, covering a wide range of topics, from graphic novels to STEM, KS2 history to inclusive character fiction.

Browsing all these titles couldn’t be easier. Successful applicants will be sent a free copy of Raintree’s 2023 catalogue and relevant brochures, the contents of which are also available to browse online at their website. Schools can order online or via email by filling out a dedicated Match Funding order form.

Considering applying? Applications are open until the 28th October 2022 at 11.59pm (GMT). Schools can apply via the Raintree website here.

Hundreds of schools have used and love Match Funding! Here are some fantastic school and nursery testimonials:

“Working in a school in a deprived area, Raintree’s Match Funding Scheme has been instrumental in regenerating our heavily used library. The children have enjoyed all the books delivered, and they have brought a renewed sense of enjoyment to reading!” Claire Moseley, Early Years Coordinator, Kentmere Academy and Nursery, Lancashire

“I was pleasantly surprised with the available titles of this scheme, including fiction and non-fiction copies. On top of this, most books have Accelerated Reader quizzes and they have been well-used by my students.” Minh Nguyen, Learning Resource Centre Manager, Whitley Academy, West Midlands