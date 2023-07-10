A Gloucestershire secondary school is in lockdown today, with education secretary Gillian Keegan 'deeply concerned' after incident

A Gloucestershire secondary school is in lockdown today, with education secretary Gillian Keegan 'deeply concerned' after incident

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Tewkesbury School.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said an adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following the incident at the secondary academy.

The force was called at around 9.10am this morning, shortly after the school opened, to reports a pupil had stabbed a teacher.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said she was “deeply concerned” by the reports.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and remain hugely grateful to the emergency services who are currently on the scene,” she added in a statement on Twitter.

“My department is on hand to support the school as the situation unfolds.”

Parents and carers of pupils at the school have been advised to go to Dobbies Garden Centre near the school where police “will be able to offer assistance”, the force said.

Earlier the force tweeted that the school was in “lockdown” while police were at the scene.

In a letter to parents this morning, Tewkesbury’s principal Kathleen McGillycuddy said it appreciated “this morning has been a worrying time for all associated with Tewkesbury Academy”.

“We were alerted shortly before 9am this morning to reports of a serious incident which left a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment”.

She added that the school remained in lockdown “as a precaution” and hoped to provide a further update to parents “once cleared by police in the near future”.