It follows a review of the evidence underpinning the initial teacher training and early career frameworks

It follows a review of the evidence underpinning the initial teacher training and early career frameworks

Changes to the core content framework (CCF) and early career framework (ECF) after a recent review are only likely to be “moderate”, government has said.

In its response to a call for evidence on updating the frameworks, the Department for Education (DfE) said studies received could either “supplement” or “replace” existing evidence.

But it added: “The evidence examined at this point indicates that alterations to the ECF and CCF will be moderate”.

When the initial teacher training (ITT) CCF and ECF were launched in 2019, the DfE said it would update them as research progressed.

The call for evidence was set up in March, with the department saying it planned to revise the frameworks so they are “more closely combined”.

A response published today shows more than 90 studies were submitted for consideration, as well as “narrative” evidence from experts and key stakeholders in the sector.

Teachers’ unions NASUWT and the National Education Union (NEU) were among respondents, as well as organisations including Teach First, Special Needs Jungle and the Universities’ Council for the Education of Teachers (UCET).

Expert groups will advise how to ‘adjust’ frameworks

Submissions covered areas such as managing behaviour, mental wellbeing, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and curriculum.

Evidence was evaluated by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) in terms of its robustness and how well it “helpfully” supplemented existing evidence cited in the CCF and ECF.

EEF independently reviewed the current frameworks to ensure they drew on the most up-to-date research into teaching practice.

It has also provided DfE with an “indication” of how studies may be “prioritised” in updating current evidence underpinning the frameworks, DfE said.

“The call for evidence has proved a wholly worthwhile endeavour, capturing the knowledge and expertise of the sector in a way that we hope can inform the iteration of the frameworks,” it added.

The department said it was working through the EEF’s findings, including liaising with the expert groups advising the review of the frameworks to “explore” how it may be necessary to adjust them.

“These will then be tested with wider stakeholders,” it said.