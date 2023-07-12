Home All news
Schools

Teacher training framework changes will only be ‘moderate’, DfE says

It follows a review of the evidence underpinning the initial teacher training and early career frameworks

It follows a review of the evidence underpinning the initial teacher training and early career frameworks

12 Jul 2023, 11:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Changes to early career frameworks are likely to be moderate, a DfE call for evidence response shows

Changes to the core content framework (CCF) and early career framework (ECF) after a recent review are only likely to be “moderate”, government has said.

In its response to a call for evidence on updating the frameworks, the Department for Education (DfE) said studies received could either “supplement” or “replace” existing evidence.

But it added: “The evidence examined at this point indicates that alterations to the ECF and CCF will be moderate”.

When the initial teacher training (ITT) CCF and ECF were launched in 2019, the DfE said it would update them as research progressed.

The call for evidence was set up in March, with the department saying it planned to revise the frameworks so they are “more closely combined”.

A response published today shows more than 90 studies were submitted for consideration, as well as “narrative” evidence from experts and key stakeholders in the sector.

Teachers’ unions NASUWT and the National Education Union (NEU) were among respondents, as well as organisations including Teach First, Special Needs Jungle and the Universities’ Council for the Education of Teachers (UCET).

Expert groups will advise how to ‘adjust’ frameworks

Submissions covered areas such as managing behaviour, mental wellbeing, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and curriculum.

Evidence was evaluated by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) in terms of its robustness and how well it “helpfully” supplemented existing evidence cited in the CCF and ECF.

EEF independently reviewed the current frameworks to ensure they drew on the most up-to-date research into teaching practice.

It has also provided DfE with an “indication” of how studies may be “prioritised” in updating current evidence underpinning the frameworks, DfE said.

“The call for evidence has proved a wholly worthwhile endeavour, capturing the knowledge and expertise of the sector in a way that we hope can inform the iteration of the frameworks,” it added.

The department said it was working through the EEF’s findings, including liaising with the expert groups advising the review of the frameworks to “explore” how it may be necessary to adjust them.

“These will then be tested with wider stakeholders,” it said.

More from this theme

Schools
industrial action NASUWT pay
Breaking

NASUWT members vote for industrial action

The union will consider strike dates for autumn term

Samantha Booth

Schools

NFER: Extend ‘levelling-up’ retention payments to all deprived schools

Report also warns 6.5% pay rise won't solve teacher recruitment and retention woes on its own

Freddie Whittaker

Schools

Consider ‘golden handcuff’ bursaries, major ITT providers say

Six key findings from the education committee hearing on recruitment and retention crisis

Samantha Booth

Schools
A new Ofsted research report looks at effective practice for secondary school pupils struggling with reading

What’s new in the DfE’s expanded reading framework?

Updated guidelines suggest in-class 'influencers' could get more children reading

Jack Dyson

Schools

‘Beyond belief’: Heads have issues AGAIN accessing SATs results

Leaders met with error messages on Primary Assessment Gateway - despite outsourcer Capita being 'confident' service would be better

Samantha Booth

Schools
A school has been locked down after reports that a pupil stabbed a male teacher

Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbing at Tewkesbury School

A Gloucestershire secondary school is in lockdown today, with education secretary Gillian Keegan 'deeply concerned' after incident

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *