Four providers unsuccessful in the DfE's market review to close PGCE courses

Four universities with a combined 90 years’ experience training teachers will stop offering PGCEs following the government’s market review of the sector.

The University of Hull, University of Plymouth and University College Birmingham (UCB) have closed their initial teacher training (ITT) courses for September.

London South Bank University (LSB) is to wind down its primary-only PGCE course from next year.

The four were unsuccessful in the Department for Education’s market review.

James Noble Rogers

James Noble-Rogers, the executive director of the Universities Council for the Education of Teachers (UCET), said the loss of established providers “especially at a time of serious teacher shortage, is a matter for regret”.

The impact on teacher supply in some areas “could be significant”.

“The government should reconsider its decision to remove accreditation from all the affected providers or reopen the accreditation window as soon as it can,” he said.

Hull and Plymouth are in areas identified by the DfE as cold spots for ITT.

Both offered PGCEs in primary education, as well as several secondary subjects that included shortage subjects such as physics and maths.

Universities without accreditation can partner up with an accredited provider.

But a spokesperson for Plymouth said it was “hugely disappointed” by the outcome of the review, adding: “The decision has left us with no choice but to close our PGCE programmes.”

Current students would graduate this summer as planned.

Course closures ‘concerning’

LSB – rated ‘good’ for its ITT provision last year – has also chosen not to enter a partnership.

It will run its final PGCE course between April 2024 and March 2025. It is understood that this has been accepted by the DfE because the course will begin before new accreditation rules kicks in.

A spokesperson said the PGCE was “highly valued” by schools, while teachers were “highly sought after” because they were trained to teach in urban primaries.

Until this academic year, UCB ran a PGCE primary education course accredited by the University of Warwick.

The course is not available for 2023, and UCB said students who completed its undergraduate primary education degree would be “guaranteed” an interview for primary and early years PGCE courses at Warwick.

But UCB would not be drawn on why it would no longer provide ITT. Hull did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

MillionPlus, which represents UK universities, said the PGCE course closures were “concerning”.

Rachel Hewitt, its chief executive, said it did “not oppose” the market review’s aims to “quality assure” the sector.

“But we continue to question whether the ramifications of losing these long-standing, reputable institutions has been fully considered, given the risk to teacher supply.”

The DfE was contacted for comment.