NASUWT members vote for industrial action

'Continuous action' short of strikes from September, with potential for co-ordinated industrial action with other unions in Autumn

12 Jul 2023, 10:39

Dr Patrick Roach
Breaking

Members of the NASUWT teaching union in England have voted in favour of industrial action over pay, workload and working time.

The union said it intends to issue notice of “a programme of continuous action short of strike action” commencing in September. Details will be announced shortly.

The union will also consider dates for autumn term strike action “coordinated with other education unions where possible”.

In total, 88.5 per cent of eligible members voted to support strike action and 94.3 per cent voted in support of action short of strike action, based on an overall turnout of 51.9 per cent.

As well as meeting the 50 per cent turnout threshold, this also passes the threshold requiring 40 per cent of all eligible members to vote ‘yes’.

The vote equates to 46 per cent of all members voting to strike, and 49 per cent in support of action short of a strike.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said members have secured the union’s “largest mandate” for industrial action in over a decade.

“Our members’ goodwill has been taken for granted for far too long. Excessive workload demands have become so debilitating that we have seen record numbers of teachers and headteachers leaving the profession, or reporting anxiety, work-related stress and self-harm because of the pressures of the job.”

Keegan suggests pay decision won’t come until end of term

All four teaching and leadership unions have been balloting members on strike action in the long-running pay and workload dispute.

NASUWT re-balloted teachers after it failed to meet the legal turnout threshold for strike action in January.

The National Education Union has already held eight days of national strike action this year. If members vote to strike again, this will give them a mandate to launch action up until Christmas.

‘Stop playing politics’

Unions rejected March’s pay offer and education secretary Gillian Keegan is under growing pressures to release the School Teachers’ Review Body’s report on pay.

It follows the leak of the STRB’s main recommendation – a pay rise of 6.5 per cent for next year.

However chancellor Jeremy Hunt has reportedly told ministers there will be no extra cash to fund pay rises.

Roach added: “The government must urgently resolve teachers’ demands for concrete measures to tackle excessive workload and working hours and to secure real terms pay restoration.

“The government must stop playing politics, publish the report of the School Teachers’ Review Body and put an end to the damaging speculation they have allowed to develop over recent weeks.”

More from this theme

Changes to early career frameworks are likely to be moderate, a DfE call for evidence response shows

Teacher training framework changes will only be ‘moderate’, DfE says

It follows a review of the evidence underpinning the initial teacher training and early career frameworks

Amy Walker

NFER: Extend ‘levelling-up’ retention payments to all deprived schools

Report also warns 6.5% pay rise won't solve teacher recruitment and retention woes on its own

Freddie Whittaker

Consider ‘golden handcuff’ bursaries, major ITT providers say

Six key findings from the education committee hearing on recruitment and retention crisis

Samantha Booth

A new Ofsted research report looks at effective practice for secondary school pupils struggling with reading

What’s new in the DfE’s expanded reading framework?

Updated guidelines suggest in-class 'influencers' could get more children reading

Jack Dyson

‘Beyond belief’: Heads have issues AGAIN accessing SATs results

Leaders met with error messages on Primary Assessment Gateway - despite outsourcer Capita being 'confident' service would be better

Samantha Booth

A school has been locked down after reports that a pupil stabbed a male teacher

Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbing at Tewkesbury School

A Gloucestershire secondary school is in lockdown today, with education secretary Gillian Keegan 'deeply concerned' after incident

Amy Walker

