Tackle hay fever in your school with DfE-approved air purification.

Be one of the first 100 schools to join the ‘Clean Air for Schools’ promotion, and receive one of Dyson’s latest DfE-approved purifiers at no cost*

Up to 49% of the UK population now report suffering from hay fever symptoms.1 This means almost half of the children and staff in your school could be affected, in one way or another, at this time of year. Beyond making people feel uncomfortable, hay fever can significantly affect quality of life, work and school performance – and attendance.

Summertime, for most people, is a happy time of year. But for hay fever sufferers, the high pollen count can cause many unpleasant symptoms – from itchy eyes and noses, to sneezing and wheezing. Could air purification be a solution?

Infiltration through open doors and windows means that pollen is often found within classrooms – airborne when disturbed. But as our schools become increasingly well-sealed, it may seem like we’re shutting pollution out. But in truth, we’re trapping it in.

When summer temperatures rise, so can pollution levels

According to the findings from a UK study, indoor air pollution can be up to five times worse than outdoor air pollution, and at its peak, can also be up to 560 times higher.2

Indoor air consists of a concoction of potentially dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including formaldehyde, as well as particulate matter, such as dust, bacteria, nitrogen dioxide and, of course, pollen.

Dyson’s latest DfE-approved purifier tackles pollen and cools

Dyson purifiers tackle the pollution inside classrooms we can’t see. Most are engineered with a filter and a fan, to draw a cocktail of air inside and circulate clean air back out.

Dyson’s latest model – the Dyson HEPA Cool Formaldehyde fan – is approved by the Department for Education. It purifies the whole room3 and cools pupils and staff to support a cleaner, more comfortable learning environment.

Its advanced 360° HEPA filter captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns,4 which includes pollen, allergens, bacteria, the H1N1 virus5 – and even formaldehyde.6

*This offer is only open to first 100 Schools (FCFS) interested to test 'Schools Clean Air' and get our Air Quality experts in touch helping your school to beat indoor pollution.

Offer ends 08/07/2022.