Markers locked out of Capita’s SATs webinar

The firm has apologised after teachers were left waiting for hours

Teachers recruited to become SATs markers spent hours at the weekend trying to access a training webinar run by contractor Capita.

The consultancy firm ran the first virtual key stage 2 marker training over the weekend, which was attended by over 3,750 people.

However, some teachers complained on Saturday they were unable to get into the online session and when they called the helpline, were met with no answer or were on hold for hours.

One teacher in North Yorkshire, who wished to remain anonymous, told Schools Week they emailed in their resignation after not being able to get access.

They checked everything was working the night before, but when they logged on the following morning it said “link not found”.

“I sent an email to the marking team support and called the helpline which cut off after three rings. I haven’t been able to get responses to any emails or messages.”

Another teacher said on Twitter they were on hold for over two hours trying to get help, while others have not heard back from Capita since.

As part of its £107 million government contract, Capita manages the recruitment of markers and the printing, distribution and collation of test papers for key stage 1 and key stage 2 as well as the phonics screening check.

Capita drafts in additional staff

Due to the pandemic, it is the first time the company has rolled out a full test cycle. Marking starts around now until June, with most completing their marking within three weeks.

A Capita spokesperson said some people experienced “issues with helpline waiting times on the weekend”.

They added: “Following this, additional, experienced staff were made available across all contact routes to provide the necessary support. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Another teacher, who managed to get through to the webinar, said the marking platform had been “slow” at times and stopped working at least once this week.

There have also been delays with the Standards and Testing Agency helpline, also run by Capita.

Jamie Barry, headteacher at Yew Tree Primary School, in Sandwell, was on hold for two hours on Monday to “check something that takes a minute”.

He said: “Frustration is an understatement. We are busy enough anyway with the impacts of statutory assessments.”

The DfE said they were aware of issues with helpline waiting time last week and they made “additional, experienced staff available” across “all contact routes” so schools “received the support they required”.