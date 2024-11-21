Suspensions up 40% as exclusions rise by a quarter

DfE says 'there are more pupils being suspended, and more frequently'

Suspensions of pupils from school soared by 40 per cent last autumn, with permanent exclusions also up 25 per cent.

Data published by the Department for Education this morning shows there was an exclusion rate of 4.13 in the autumn term of 2023-24, equivalent to 413 suspensions per 10,000 pupils.

This is up from 2.96 the year before, and almost double the pre-pandemic rate of 2.17.

The number of suspensions also increased year-on-year from 247,366 to 346,279.

The rate of permanent exclusion also increased from 0.04 in autumn 2022 to 0.05 last autumn, an increase of 25 per cent. The number of permanent exclusions increased from 3,104 to 4,168.

It follows widespread reports of more challenging pupil behaviour in schools following the Covid pandemic.

The DfE said in its report that “there are more pupils being suspended, and more frequently”.

Forty-six per cent of suspensions last autumn were for one day or less. However, looking at cumulative days missed over the term, 35,800 pupils who were suspended missed over five days, up by 46 per cent year on year, and 12,600 missed over 10, up by 59 per cent.

