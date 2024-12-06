Home All news
Exclusions

‘Financial blackmail’: Council to charge schools £21k ‘exclusion levy’

Devon says rising exclusions are no longer affordable, but planned 'exclusion levy' could raise £5.1 million

Devon says rising exclusions are no longer affordable, but planned 'exclusion levy' could raise £5.1 million

6 Dec 2024, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

A cash-strapped council plans to charge schools £21,000 for the exclusion of pupils, using a new “levy” it says will “incentivise” inclusion.

But outraged heads say Devon’s plans are “financial blackmail”, while lawyers say the proposals could be illegal.

Devon says rising exclusion rates are no longer affordable, but a planned “exclusion levy” could raise £5.1 million.

However, headteacher Steve Hitchcock, the regional secretary for the NAHT leaders’ union, said such a levy could deter schools “from taking necessary steps to protect the learning environment, ultimately putting vulnerable pupils and staff at greater risk”.

It would place more financial pressure on schools “already dealing with constrained budgets, risking both the wellbeing of staff and students”.

“Such a punitive measure is likely to create a combative and target-based relationship between school leaders and the local authority.”

‘Incentivise inclusivity’

In a wider consultation on school funding, Devon said the charge would help “accelerate our approach” to developing “inclusive learning communities”.

It would “incentivise schools with high exclusion rates to explore every possible avenue” to keep pupils in school, “rather than to pass the financial burden on to the local authority”.

The exclusion rate in Devon in 2022-23 was 0.17 per cent (17 exclusions for every 10,000 pupils), above the national rate of 0.11. Its rate is up from 0.6 per cent pre-pandemic.

Devon said if exclusions continued to rise, “the proposal will generate the funds necessary to meet the resultant need”. It needed to move away from “low impact proposals to something that will address long-standing issues”.

The council used the average cost of delivering an education, health and care plan, management costs and funding potential alternative provision to calculate the £21,000 figure.

It plans to introduce the levy from 2026-27. If it were in place this year, the council would raise £5.1 million from the roughly 250 projected permanent exclusions.

The council forecast a £163 million deficit in its high-needs budget earlier this year. It has since been given a £95 million government bailout through the “safety valve” programme that helps councils tackle deficits while making cuts to provision.

‘Financial blackmail’

One headteacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “While we all would prefer the rate of exclusions to be lower, what feels like financially blackmailing schools into not excluding is not the way to go about it.

“Schools face a real Hobson’s choice if they reach the point of exclusion: suffer a budget-crippling levy and the potential ramifications of that, or persist with a situation that could well be to the detriment of pupil and staff wellbeing.”

“It will simply incentivise schools to be less inclusive for fear of financial penalties should accepting a child not work out.”

Tom Bennett, the government’s behaviour tsar, said it was “horrific” for a council to consider “penalising schools for doing what they need to do to protect children’s safety”.

Any strategy that “seeks to artificially reduce exclusions by penalising schools … is placing children in harm’s way, exposing them to continued violence and disruption, and probably breaking the law”.

Levy ‘would be illegal’

Devon would not say how it intends to implement the levy.

But Graham Shaw, a consultant at Wrigleys Solicitors in Leeds, said councils were not permitted to levy a charge where a pupil was permanently excluded.

Guidance from the Department for Education states councils cannot require a school “to make any additional payments following a permanent exclusion”. The excluded child’s funding follows them to their new school.

In 2018, Gloucestershire council wanted to charge schools £5,000 for permanently excluding a child. But it did not go ahead with the plans. 

Barrister Russell Holland said if all schools wished to voluntarily enter into an agreement, they could. But “any individual school would need to be able to justify a payment as representing value for money”.

In an email to Devon, Hitchcock warned there “may be significant legal challenges to the implementation of such a policy, which we would be forced to explore if this is pushed through”.

“Schools must retain the right to exclude pupils who present a serious risk to the health, safety, and wellbeing of others in the school community,” he said.

Suggestions that schools were simply “passing responsibility” to the council was “inaccurate and dismissive of the challenges they face”, including “inadequate support” from specialist services.

A Devon spokesperson stressed the plans were “just proposals” and encouraged schools to respond to a consultation that closes next week.

Latest education roles from

Special Teaching Assistant

Special Teaching Assistant

Priory School

View job
Science Teacher

Science Teacher

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Teacher of Art History

Teacher of Art History

Harris Westminster Sixth Form

View job
Behaviour Mentor and Sports Coach

Behaviour Mentor and Sports Coach

Harris Science Academy East London

View job
Progress & Support Tutor – The Engineering Centre

Progress & Support Tutor – The Engineering Centre

Calderdale College

View job
Learning Support Assistant / Teaching Assistant / SEN / SEND

Learning Support Assistant / Teaching Assistant / SEN / SEND

MidKent College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The impact of vocational education at KS4 and beyond 

Everyone reading this article of Schools Week shares a common purpose: we all want to create the brightest possible...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Food for Thought: How schools can encourage the next generation to make better food choices

With schools facing a number of challenges, including budget constraints and staff shortages, Marnie George, Senior Nutritionist at Chartwells,...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A celebration of education as Bett turns 40!

The world of education has transformed dramatically in the past 40 years, but one thing remains constant: the dedication...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equipping TAs for the Rise in SEND: How Schools Can Benefit from the Specialist Teaching Assistant (STA) Apprenticeship

The Level 5 Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship opens up a new government-funded career pathway for teaching assistants. Here’s how...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Exclusions
Investigation

What’s behind a record rise in suspensions, and how do we solve it?

Which schools are excluding the most pupils, and why? What can we learn from leaders who have got suspensions...

Jack Dyson

Exclusions
Suspensions among pupils back up during second year of pandemic

Suspensions up 40% as exclusions rise by a quarter

Union leader says figures show 'whole system teetering on the brink of collapse'

Freddie Whittaker

Exclusions
Suspensions among pupils back up during second year of pandemic

Exclusions higher than pre-Covid as suspensions rise again

New education minister slams 'shocking' figures as suspensions rates remain are record high

Freddie Whittaker

Exclusions

Trust sponsor to trial youth hubs for at-risk pupils

Oasis charity says hub will provide therapeutic care and mentoring after-school for pupils at risk of exclusion

Lucas Cumiskey

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *