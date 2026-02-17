Suella Braverman named Reform UK’s education spokesperson

The former home secretary claimed teacher authority had been 'eroded by violence and disorder'

Former Conservative home secretary and recently-defected Reform UK MP Suella Braverman has been named as the party’s education and skills spokesperson.

Leader Nigel Farage today announced his “shadow cabinet”, with Braverman given the education, skills and equalities brief.

Braverman defected from the Conservative Party to Reform UK last month, claiming she had been “politically homeless” for the past two years.

Farage claimed at a press conference earlier today that parents “all over this country are in a state of despair about what their children are being taught at school”.

Braverman served as home secretary twice. She was initially appointed to the role in September 2022 by Liz Truss, but resigned in October 2022 after she sent an official document to a parliamentary colleague using her personal email address.

She was re-appointed by new prime minister Rishi Sunak days later, but then sacked in a 2023 reshuffle.

Before Parliament, Braverman worked as a lawyer and was co-founder and chair of governors at Michaela Community School, known for its strict behaviour policies, high progress 8 scores and outspoken headteacher, Katharine Birbalsingh.

Speaking to the press earlier today, Braverman claimed a “quiet crisis has taken hold” across schools, with the authority of teachers being “eroded” by “violence and disorder”.

Teachers ‘face fear of intimidation’

“A reform government will restore freedom to our schools and restore authority to our teachers, to uphold order, standards, and respect.

“Too many teachers now face the fear of intimidation and assault in the classroom,” Braverman added. “Discipline, once the backbone of education has been weakened in the name of progressive ideology.”

Braverman added that “foundations of knowledge, literacy and numeracy have been undermined by this Labour government”.

She said a Reform government would deliver a “patriotic, balanced curriculum that fosters a love of our great country”.

Braverman also said a Reform government would “absolutely ban” social transitioning in schools.

Draft guidance on children questioning their gender published by the Department for Education last week urged schools to take a “very careful approach” to pupils wishing to socially transition.

Fellow recent defector Robert Jenrick was announced as Reform UK’s pick for chancellor if the party wins the next general election, while former education secretary Nadim Zahawi has not been given a position.