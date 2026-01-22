DfE schools boss gets new job as white paper looms

Director general for schools will continue to play a 'pivotal role' in reforms before moving to the Cabinet Office

Director general for schools will continue to play a 'pivotal role' in reforms before moving to the Cabinet Office

The senior civil servant in charge of schools and SEND policy at the Department for Education is set to leave her role, Schools Week can reveal, just as ministers are poised to unveil sweeping reforms to the system.

Juliet Chua, the director general of the schools group at the DfE, has been handed a new role as director general for the economic and domestic secretariat in the Cabinet Office.

It comes as the government is expected to release its schools white paper next month, including wide-ranging reforms to the system of support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

Julia Kinniburgh

It is not clear when Chua will leave her post.

The DfE said Chua “has played a pivotal role in the work to deliver the schools white paper so far, and will continue to do so. She will then move into her new role.”

Julia Kinniburgh, currently the department’s director-general for skills, will take over as interim schools boss. She in turn will temporarily be replaced by Sinead O’Sullivan while a permanent schools director-general is recruited.

‘Outstanding leadership’

Susan Acland-Hood, the DfE’s permanent secretary, said she was “incredibly grateful for the outstanding leadership Juliet has shown, guiding schools group to drive progress on key issues, including strengthening school accountability and publishing the curriculum and assessment review.

She will continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring the successful delivery of the schools white paper.

“As interim director general, Julia Kinniburgh will bring a breadth of knowledge of the business of the department and strong leadership at a crucial time, ensuring continuity and momentum in the delivery of our reforms.”

The DfE added that even in her new role, Chua will still “play a crucial role” in ensuring the white paper’s “successful implementation across government”.

“Reforming the education system so that all children achieve and thrive remains an urgent priority across government and Juliet is committed to supporting this work.”