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10 April 2026

‘Stretched’ teacher training providers struggling to provide mentors – survey

More than half of teacher training providers 'stretched' to find mentors, NASBTT survey shows

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

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Teacher workload, staffing shortages and competing priorities are stretching schools’ capacity to provide mentors for trainee teachers, a survey has found.

In the latest member survey by the National Association of School-based Teacher Trainers (NASBTT), almost half of the 65 providers polled described their organisation’s capacity to provide mentors for trainee teachers as “just sufficient but stretched”.

Asked if existing mentors had enough time to fulfil mentoring responsibilities effectively, 68 per cent said this was true to a limited or very limited extent.

Trainers said teacher workload, staffing shortages and competing priorities were the top barriers to mentor capacity.

Meanwhile 57 per cent of respondents said securing placements for trainees was “worse” than in previous years.

Providers said it was hardest to find placements in secondaries, particularly for languages, art and design, computing, science, maths, business, PE, and performing arts.

NASBTT CEO Emma Hollis described mentoring as “a cornerstone of effective teacher training”.

Emma Hollis

She added: “If we are serious about ensuring every trainee receives high-quality support, we need to encourage schools to prioritise release time and support for mentors where possible.”

Teacher placement struggles

On difficulties securing placements, she said members reported barriers including “small department sizes, limited mentor availability, high demand for bursary subjects, and regional competition”.

Hollis said members commonly suggested “financial incentives or grants for schools hosting trainees” as a potential solution.

The NASBTT survey also gave insight into financial pressures affecting providers.

More than eight in 10 (83 per cent) described their financial position as under “some” or “significant” pressure, while 66 per cent said they were “not confident” they could absorb a significant financial shock.

Trainee recruitment levels, initial teacher training (ITT) funding rates and staffing costs were listed as having the biggest impact on financial viability.

Hollis said that, while ITT recruitment “increased significantly” in 2025-26, the survey “paints a clear picture of a sector under sustained financial strain”.

She said some providers were already making “difficult decisions, including reducing staffing, moving provision online, and in some cases closing low-recruitment subjects”.

“Our members are asking for greater and more reliable financial support from the government and have emphasised the importance of stronger financial incentives to attract trainees, particularly in primary education, where bursaries are currently limited.”

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