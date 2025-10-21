New report estimates £1bn is spent annually on teacher development - but provision is patchy

An estimated £1 billion is spent each year on teacher development, but access and quality issues mean “many hundreds of millions of pounds are wasted every year”, a new report claims.

More than 1,000 teachers and leaders were polled for the Teacher Development Trust’s (TDT) “state of CPD” report, which aims to better understand the continuing professional development landscape.

As the sector awaits a promised new government teacher training entitlement, the report argues there is “already…the investment needed to build stronger schools”.

But it warns that without change, the system “cannot be confident” further spending “will be effective”.

£1bn CPD spend – but how effective?

No details have yet emerged of Labour’s promised teacher training entitlement.

TDT estimates £1bn is already spent annually through INSET, “golden thread” funding, and school investment, arguing “a de facto entitlement is already in place”.

This includes estimates of government spend on CPD policies, but also school spend and the cost of staff time for development.

While over half (53 per cent) of polled staff spent three or more days on formal CPD last academic year, nearly one in five (18 per cent) spent less than a day or none at all.

And around four in 10 (39 per cent) said CPD has not clearly improved their ability to perform their job.

The report warned: “It is time that the continuing professional development of teachers and school leaders is prioritised in its own right, supported by a clear and coherent

national approach that is collaborative, iterative, and long-term.

“Not taking action means accepting that many hundreds of millions of pounds are being wasted every year, something that is simply insupportable in times of such

financial constraint.”

Time prioritised over quality

Face-to-face courses were the most common form of CPD undertaken by polled staff (66 per cent), followed by online sessions (53 per cent).

Coaching (22 per cent) was the least-used, despite TDT describing it as “the most impactful form of CPD”.

When seeking CPD, 24 per cent used internet searches, while just 10 per cent turned to subject associations or colleagues, and 3 per cent the Chartered College of Teaching.

Time was the top consideration, followed by cost, flexibility and accessibility. Course reputation or reviews ranked lowest.

The report also linked CPD to retention. Of those who felt likely to leave the profession within three years, 70 per cent said CPD on workload and wellbeing could help them stay, while 68 per cent said training tailored to their needs could make them less likely to leave.

Recommendations

TDT urges government and school leaders to ensure all staff can access “high-quality, relevant” CPD, to help “strengthen practice, boost professional confidence, and improve pupil outcomes”.

It calls for CPD leadership to be “recognised and resourced” as a strategic role in schools, for government to review the 2016 Teachers’ Standards for Professional Development, and for it to audit national CPD spending.

It also urged government help simplify access to CPD – possibly through a single national portal.

The Trust also calls for more CPD targeted at mid-career and classroom teachers, and better provision on SEND, workload and wellbeing.