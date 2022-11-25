Step by step, we’re by your side

Whether you’re just starting out or already teach Cambridge Nationals, we’re committed to supporting you at every stage of your teaching journey from preparation to delivery and beyond

Whether you’re just starting out or already teach Cambridge Nationals, we’re committed to supporting you at every stage of your teaching journey from preparation to delivery and beyond

Practical, accessible, fun to teach and exciting to learn, Cambridge Nationals will inspire your students to develop real-world skills to prepare them for their future. All our redeveloped Level 1 / Level 2 qualifications are approved for inclusion on the Key Stage 4 performance tables in England for 2024.

If you’ve started teaching a redeveloped Cambridge Nationals this year, then read on! Here at OCR, we’re committed to supporting you throughout your teaching journey to ensure you’re getting the information you need.

Our comprehensive support package includes:

free planning, teaching and assessment resources including candidate style work, schemes of work and curriculum planners

support from our expert team of subject advisors

a wide range of professional development courses

option discussion toolkit to help you promote your subject

Planning, teaching and assessment resources

Curriculum planners – we’ve produced a high-level curriculum planning aid for each subject which suggests how you could teach these redeveloped qualifications over two or three years

Schemes of work – available for every unit plus editable templates so you can create your own

Past papers, mark schemes and unit level examiner reports*

Candidate style work*

Student guides to the NEA – aimed at your students offering a summary of key points about the assignments, including the importance of avoiding plagiarism

Sample Assessment Materials for both examined and non-examined units

*Can only be accessed via Teach Cambridge

All our resources can be found on Teach Cambridge, our new secure website where you can personalise everything you need to teach our qualifications all in one place. It also includes the OCR-set assignments you’ll need for your students’ coursework.

Expert team of subject advisors

Our dedicated subject teams are passionate about their subjects and are committed to supporting you to deliver our qualifications.

As a team, they bring together impressive teaching experience and assessment expertise to directly deliver the support you need to get the very best from your students. Meet your dedicated team here

Customer support team

You can get in touch with the team Monday – Friday 08:00 – 17:00:

Email – support@ocr.org.uk

Phone – 01223 553998

Professional Development

Our 2022/23 professional development programme has been designed to help you to get to know our qualifications and deliver them, with confidence.

Ask the Examiner/Moderator/Subject Expert – a Q&A opportunity with pointers towards resources and other sessions that can be used to develop your understanding of the assessment in key areas

– a Q&A opportunity with pointers towards resources and other sessions that can be used to develop your understanding of the assessment in key areas Preparing for the NEA – building on the support available on our website, and our on-demand internal assessment e-learning courses, this workshop will give you the tools to take your understanding, delivery, and marking of the internally assessed units. The workshop will help you to assess more accurately, explore ways to get more from our resources and discuss relevant areas of the qualification in detail. You’ll have the chance to mark students work and get tips on good practice.

– building on the support available on our website, and our on-demand internal assessment e-learning courses, this workshop will give you the tools to take your understanding, delivery, and marking of the internally assessed units. The workshop will help you to assess more accurately, explore ways to get more from our resources and discuss relevant areas of the qualification in detail. You’ll have the chance to mark students work and get tips on good practice. Preparing for the exam – drawing on examples from all exam series held to date, the workshop will focus on key elements of the externally assessed unit where you can focus your teaching to help students progress from one grade to the next. The session will offer opportunities to mark real student work.

– drawing on examples from all exam series held to date, the workshop will focus on key elements of the externally assessed unit where you can focus your teaching to help students progress from one grade to the next. The session will offer opportunities to mark real student work. Enhancing your teaching – specifically aimed at Cambridge Nationals in IT to support you with developing skills for the augmented reality unit.

Online, on-demand training

For hands-on practice marking and moderating coursework, we’ve some free online training on internal assessment which can be found on Teach Cambridge.

Option discussion toolkit

For your open days and option discussions, whether they’re face to face or online, we’ve a toolkit for each of the subjects which you can either download or order. Each pack comprises:

Cambridge Nationals Student and Parents Guide

Cambridge Nationals overview leaflet

Course content leaflet

Course content poster

Careers poster

To keep teachers informed, we’re sending regular email updates which include administration guidance, important key dates, new resources, upcoming professional development, answers to key questions and links to our latest blogs. Make sure you’re signed up to receive our updates

To help us make sure that you’re receiving the support and information you need, if you’ve not already done so, please can you let us know that you’re teaching a redeveloped Cambridge National by completing a Teach with OCR form.

Explore our redeveloped Cambridge Nationals support at http://www.ocr.org.uk/cambridgenationals2022