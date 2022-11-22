DfE to expand teacher jobs board to cover all school staff

Move follows feedback that schools want to advertise for business leaders and catering staff, says department

Move follows feedback that schools want to advertise for business leaders and catering staff, says department

The government is looking to expand its free teacher jobs board to include other school staff, including business leaders and catering personnel.

The service, launched in 2019, allows schools to advertise teaching, leadership and classroom support staff vacancies online free, in a bid to save leaders some of the estimated £75 million spent each year on recruitment.

After initial slow take-up and moves to better promote the service to schools, a Department for Education official today claimed the service was now a “credible alternative to national paid job boards”.

Will Bourke, a stakeholder and engagement lead at the DfE, said 83 per cent of state schools were now signed up to the service, which was now the “largest source of primary school jobs” directly listed in England, and the second-largest for secondary.

Visits to the site peaked at 350,000 in May this year, with almost 50,000 jobseekers signed up for alerts, Bourke said.

But the DfE is eyeing further expansion, after feedback showed schools wanted to know why other roles, such as business managers or catering staff, could not be advertised on the site.

“We’ve fed that back to the team. And at the moment our policy team are looking at widening our function,” Bourke said.

He said he hoped all roles could be advertised on the site within a year, making it “a one-stop place for school recruitment”.