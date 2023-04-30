Amanda Spielman’s plans to improve inspection are deaf to the framework’s inherent inequity and fall well short of what first and infant schools need

My article for Schools Week last October about the impact of Ofsted’s inspection framework on first and infant schools resulted in comments from hundreds of teachers and school leaders. Many shared their own unsatisfactory experiences, including in some cases the need to seek emotional support following what they referred to as “brutal” inspections.

Many thought ‘Outstanding’ a complete irrelevance because it was almost entirely unachievable in their schools. With good reason, many more called into question the validity of inspection judgements informed by subject ‘deep dives’ in lower-primary and early years classes. They reported being left frustrated and demoralised by minor isolated examples being used as reasons for not achieving Ofsted’s top grade, and they were unanimous in seeing last-week-of-term inspections as evidence that the inspectorate is out of touch.

Fortunately, and contrary to Ofsted’s claims, many also reported that parents were supportive of their schools and dismissive of what they regarded as bland and unhelpful reports.

But until they saw my analysis, many had thought that they were the ones letting their schools down. In fact, the downgrading of previously exempt schools was systemic, and its disproportionate impact on first and infant schools undeniable. The latter were ten times more likely to be downgraded than secondaries, and this trend continues on routine Section 5 inspections, with fewer than 5 per cent of them judged ‘Outstanding’

Morale in these schools is at an ebb, yet most who contacted me felt there was no point in complaining – that doing so would only make matters worse. The chief inspector commented recently that Ofsted’s complaints procedure is ‘not satisfying’ – an understatement to say the least.

And the result of trivialising the problem is a frankly underwhelming plan to reform the process. Amanda Spielman announced last week that the inspectorate wants complainants to “feel that they have had a fair and thorough hearing”. But they don’t want to feel it; they want to know that they have. Likewise, the notion that this can be dealt with “during the inspection rather than considered afterwards” won’t inspire confidence that, when necessary, inspectors will be held to account.

The inequity is as evident as Ofsted’s silence

Nor does this deal with systemic issues with the inspection framework. The majority of formerly ‘Outstanding’ first and infant schools inspected over the past 18 months have been downgraded. The inequity is as evident as Ofsted’s silence on the matter. Coming off the back of an exemption policy that left them virtually unmonitored, isolated and vulnerable, it’s an insult, added to an injury.

Many will be pleased to see Ofsted acknowledging the impact of the period of enforced silence between inspection judgment and report publication. But allowing heads to share outcomes with others in confidence again places the burden on them. Who can they share with? Who can they trust? What if word gets out? It is surely in the inspectorate’s power to shorten the wait time, not to mention increasing transparency around the process.

And then there is the matter of internal consistency of reports themselves. How can a school’s safeguarding be deemed ‘ineffective’ in a report which states that “pupils enjoy coming to this welcoming and vibrant school”, “respect and celebrate differences”, “can discuss what a healthy and unhealthy relationship looks like” and “know how to stay safe, including online” – a school where most “behave sensibly” and “know who to turn to if they have a worry or a problem, […] confident that they will get the help they need”?

Ofsted, we are told, are “looking at how we can return more quickly to schools who have work to do on safeguarding but are otherwise performing well”. Spielman muses that safeguarding is “sometimes mis-characterised as an exercise in paperwork”, but that “it is much more than that”. How ironic, when it is precisely the paper trail that results in down-gradings. Once more, Ofsted off-loads its responsibility onto the shoulders of headteachers.

I have spent a lifetime as a primary teacher, headteacher and governor. I still believe inspection plays an important role when it is fair, accurate and conducted to the highest standard according to a framework which is equitable and fit for purpose.

It is none of these things.