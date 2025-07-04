Time moves differently depending on where you stand. In opposition, each day was a reminder of how far off real change felt. We’ve all known that feeling of waiting, hoping, pushing through.

But it barely feels like weeks ago that I stepped into the Department for Education. What once felt distant now feels immediate — and the last year has flown by in an instant. Taking on the role of education secretary is taking on what I truly believe to be the greatest job in government – delivering real change to benefit future generations.

There’s a huge amount that’s good about our education system and our teachers and leaders are at the heart of that.

But you, the schools sector, are loud and clear about the challenges that persist. Chronic teacher shortages, a broken SEND system, schools stepping into the gaps left behind by local services.

And above all, a system that is providing opportunity for some children, but not for all children. Righting that wrong is my defining mission as education secretary.

But these are generational challenges. Challenges which require rock-solid foundations on which to build.

So that’s where we’ve started.

For children to achieve, they must be in school, and we have begun to turn the tide on the growing numbers absent.

For children to achieve, they must be surrounded by brilliant teachers, and we have stopped the rot that had set into recruitment and retention.

And for children to achieve, they must be settled and ready to learn, which is why I am so proud we have extended eligibility for free school meals to all families on universal credit, alongside rolling out our free breakfast clubs – which have delivered 2 million meals already.

Make no mistake: this is just the beginning

That’s not all. We were able to accept in full the pay review body’s recommendations for a 4-per cent teacher pay award; over 120,000 pupils are now in schools getting tailored support from RISE teams; and we’re full steam ahead on delivering vital expanded childcare entitlements, with 6,000 new early places to be created through the first tranche of our new school-based nurseries.

Let me be clear: this progress, and the work still to come, belong to all of us.

To the thousands of school leaders who attended our RISE conferences, sharing best practice to drive attendance improvements.

To the entire childcare sector, working tirelessly day in and day out to offer families the affordable, high-quality childcare they deserve.

To every teacher, teaching assistant, social worker, early years practitioner, and education professional who has partnered with us to deliver the best possible outcomes for children despite the challenging fiscal environment we inherited.

This is what true partnership looks like, government and sector, working hand in hand, united by a shared commitment to our children’s futures.

But make no mistake: this is just the beginning. These are just the foundations. Now we build. Together we will create an education system where every child, in every classroom, in every corner of the country gets the education they deserve.

Later this year, our schools white paper will set out an ambitious reform agenda.

We will transform support for children with SEND.

We will show an unrelenting focus on raising attainment for disadvantaged children and particularly the white working class, where outcomes continue to be shockingly low.

And we will equip every teacher with the tools they need to support every child. We will intervene earlier when children need help.

I’m determined to work with you, the education sector, to deliver that transformation, and an education system where opportunity isn’t an accident of birth.

The year’s flown by, but opportunity can’t wait. The change we’re already delivering shows what’s possible when we pull together. Now it’s time to pick up the pace.