Home Opinion
Opinion: Accountability

This week’s announcements undermine Ofsted’s credibility

An announcement meant to reassure the sector will in fact only exacerbate fears that the inspecotrate can't do its job fairly and equitably

An announcement meant to reassure the sector will in fact only exacerbate fears that the inspecotrate can't do its job fairly and equitably

Frank Norris

Education and skills adviser, Northern Powerhouse Partnership

Colin Richards

Emeritus professor of education, University of Cumbria

27 Jun 2025, 7:29

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The modifications to inspection arrangements announced yesterday by Sir Martyn Oliver will not go far enough to meet critics’ concerns, especially those in the primary sector, nor will they necessarily solve the problems of inspector supply.

Oliver states that in this coming term, “most schools” will have at least one inspector on the inspection team with expertise in the phase being inspected. We are unsure whether to applaud or be dismayed.

We are particularly concerned about that weasel word: “most”. It must mean that some schools (51 per cent? 33? 10?), more likely primary than secondary ones, will not have a single inspector experienced in that phase. That is unfair and discriminatory.

This announcement is also a clear admission that the inspection expertise deployed in recent inspections has been inadequate to effectively judge standards and quality, again especially in the primary and early years sectors.

This will be no consolation to those who have been inspected in recent times. For too many who felt the judgements were too harsh and were based on tenuous and limited evidence it will support their sense of unfairness. It also raises serious questions about the validity of judgments made in all inspections.

The decision to deploy current HMI and those HMI who have left the inspectorate within the past three years as future lead inspectors is not as straightforward as it seems.

This will deprive Ofsted of some of its most talented lead inspectors

The current cohort of HMI contains some talented and experienced colleagues, but the average length of service is only around two-and-a-half years.

This means that they have had limited opportunities to experience the range of education provision and therefore have only built up expertise in a narrow field. This makes their appreciation of the different contexts schools operate in a major challenge.

In addition, some of the experienced HMI who departed the inspectorate over three years ago are now not to be available as lead inspectors. This counter-productive move will deprive Ofsted of some of its most talented and experienced lead inspectors.

If leadership associations decide to ask their members to not undertake inspector duties and if many comply, this will exacerbate Ofsted’s problem in meeting its inspection targets.

All of these issues support the view of respondents to The Alternative Big Consultation that a different, more radical approach to inspection needs to considered and worked through before being introduced nationwide.

And certainly not before autumn 2026.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reframing digital skills for the workforce of tomorrow

No longer just for those with a passion for technology: why digital skills matter

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace tackles harassment, misconduct and safeguarding concerns in schools 

In today’s education climate, where safeguarding, wellbeing and staff retention are under increasing scrutiny, the message is clear: schools...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Beyond exams: why ASDAN’s refreshed qualifications are key to real-world learner success

In today’s outcome-driven education landscape, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital, qualities that help learners truly...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Opinion: Accountability

Report card reforms run critical reliability risks

Introducing a new school grading system also brings new risks that outcomes won’t reliably measure school quality

JL Dutaut

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *