Home All news
Academies

Sheffield school ‘in control of destiny’ as academy order torn up

Head hails 'rare achievement' for school that recovered from 'inadequate' Ofsted report in less than a year

Head hails 'rare achievement' for school that recovered from 'inadequate' Ofsted report in less than a year

20 Jul 2023, 16:46

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Parent power has pushed back plans to academise Sheffield's last maintained secondary school

Ministers have ripped up an academy order for Sheffield’s last local authority-maintained secondary school after it recovered from an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report in less than a year.  

Brigantia Learning Trust had been lined up to absorb King Edward VII School (KES) following its poor inspection grade in September.

But a campaign led by parents – who argued the chain was not suitable for the secondary – prompted Yorkshire and Humber regional director Alison Wilson to defer her decision.

The Department for Education representative said at the time she wanted to carry out further investigations to “ensure the school is transferred to the most appropriate trust with a strong track record”.

It was later confirmed the attempts to academise the secondary had been put on hold until the results of a follow-up Ofsted visit in May were published. 

After securing a rating of ‘good’ from the watchdog, KES headteacher Linda Gooden wrote to education secretary Gillian Keegan urging her to tear up the academy order.

School ‘transformed fortunes in months’

And this afternoon the leader declared the “the school is back in control of its destiny” as she announced the order had been revoked.

“It is an overwhelming, astonishing and rare achievement to be able to transform the fortunes of KES in eight months.

“The school is back in control of its destiny and will go through a period of reflection before taking the next steps to consider the future.”

Gooden also noted that the “strategic focus, relentless support, resilience and determination” of the parents’ campaign helped her cause.

KES was rated ‘inadequate’ over ineffective safeguarding in September.

Inspectors said at the time that leaders did not do enough to keep children safe, with a significant minority of pupils feeling they did not have “an adult to speak to”. But three of the five areas were rated ‘good’.

Government ‘assured it’s operating as good school’

However, the follow-up inspection judged safeguarding arrangements to be “effective”.

The move came after it was announced that academy orders could be ripped up if schools rated ‘inadequate’ mostly over safeguarding issues earned an improved grade in new quicker reinspections.

While KES did have a ‘requires improvement’ rating for ‘quality of education’ – suggesting safeguarding wasn’t the only issue – it did appear to have benefited from the new rules.

The schools causing concern guidance, which was published in October, also noted that the secretary of state can rip up academy orders in “exceptional circumstances”.

A DfE spokesperson said today’s decision to revoke the academy order was in line with the guidance and took “into account KES’s recent ‘good’ judgement”.

“The education secretary is assured that it is operating as a good school so we will not be progressing with formal intervention.”

More from this theme

Academies
Academy transfers between trusts have fallen.

Academy transfers rise following Covid lull

And more switches are being triggered by trusts themselves, new data shows

Jack Dyson

Academies, Ofsted

Whitehaven leaves shadow of Bright Tribe with ‘good’ Ofsted rating

School once at centre of one of the largest academy trust scandals now 'at the heart of the community'

Freddie Whittaker

Academies

Rotherham academies thought LA was in charge of admissions

Heads believed council was their admission authority – despite academies being in control of entry to their schools

Samantha Booth

Academies

Ministers urged to add ‘depth’ to trust accountability assessments

Leaders sound caution over using 'quantitative measures' to compare chains

Jack Dyson

Academies
ESFA blocked more RPTs in 2020-21.

Revealed: The metrics that will be used for academy decisions

Government hopes guidance will shed light on behind-closed-doors commissioning

Jack Dyson

Academies
Parent power has pushed back plans to academise Sheffield's last maintained secondary school

Ministers told to scrap academy order after ‘good’ Ofsted

City's last maintained secondary at centre of parent campaign overturns 'inadequate' rating

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *