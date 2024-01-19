Home All news
Schools

Secret settlement in £370k superhead’s legal row with council

Six-year saga ended with confidential agreement - leaving community in the dark

Six-year saga ended with confidential agreement - leaving community in the dark

19 Jan 2024, 15:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

A teacher who earned £367,000 a year has agreed a secret settlement with a council to end a legal row about his controversial dismissal – leaving the community “not knowing what really happened” after a six-year saga.

Sir Craig Tunstall, formerly England’s best-paid primary headteacher, was dismissed from the council-maintained Gipsy Hill Federation in 2018 for “gross misconduct”. 

Lambeth Council refused to reveal an investigation report into the case. But Tunstall launched a high court case against Lambeth and the federation for damages of more than £200,000 over claims of negligence and breach of contract. 

But the local authority launched a counterclaim attempting to recover damages of potentially £500,000 from Tunstall.

Documents submitted to the court alleged Tunstall received unauthorised additional salary payments of nearly £300,000 that plunged the federation into deficit.

It was alleged the former head “caused or permitted” the council to pay him the additional salary without the approval of the governing body.

Tunstall’s representatives previously said no allegations of fraud or dishonesty are made against him and that it is not alleged that he was aware he was receiving unauthorised payments.

A judge was due to hold a trial on the case later this year, but a court order this month confirmed the case had been settled. 

Council tightlipped on legal fee spend

An authority spokesperson said the details of the settlement, “which resolves” both Tunstall’s and the council’s claims, “are confidential to both parties”. 

The council did not answer questions on how much it had spent on legal fees this week.

The Liberal Democrat councillor Matthew Bryant, deputy opposition leader in Lambeth, said the settlement “leaves numerous questions unanswered, particularly about the governance arrangements in the council at the time”. 

“Ultimately Lambeth council taxpayers may never know how much this has cost them.”

George Turner, who helped found investigative think tank TaxWatch and has reported on Tunstall’s pay previously, said: “Many people who were part of the community are now not allowed to understand what really happened in their own school. 

“No matter what happened, that in itself, is pretty outrageous.” 

Tunstall did not respond to a request for comment.

A close friend of Tunstall said “no amount of money will give him back his health, career or reputation” after “six long years of him fighting for the truth and fairness”. 

“It’s particularly appalling how silencing people through these settlement agreements is allowed, which is why he isn’t able to say anything himself.”

More from this theme

Schools

Schools offered £3k to appoint ‘maths champions’

Revamped charity headed by ex-DfE adviser wants to make maths the 'SAS of subjects' amid fears 30k promising pupils...

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
schools

Ministers promise to unveil ‘detailed net-zero roadmap’ for schools

Barran says current rebuilding schemes alone 'will not enable the education estate to meet targets'

Jack Dyson

Schools
Exclusive

Ministers spent £20k covering up £13k influencer spend

Heads union says it's 'pretty dispiriting that the government thinks it can get away with squandering public money in...

Samantha Booth

Schools
Trans guidance
Exclusive

DfE swerves coroner calls for transgender pupil support clarity

Family of Alex Dews warned the teenager 'fell through the cracks' and needed more 'specialist' support

Lucas Cumiskey

Schools

Poorer pupils less likely to attend top comprehensives

Schools with best progress 8 scores have a lower proportion of disadvantaged pupils than their catchment areas, study finds

Freddie Whittaker

Schools

LocatED: Ex-Tory minister to chair DfE property arm for £1k-a-day

Former housing minister and Hertford MP Mark Prisk appointed by Gillian Keegan

Lucas Cumiskey

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *