Teacher strikes

NEU to ballot members again over potential strike action

Country's largest teacher union to run indicative ballot in March asking members to back strike action

19 Jan 2024, 12:30

The National Education Union (NEU) will hold an indicative strike ballot in March, asking teachers to back strike action again over pay and school funding.

The union said that government “looks set to back a paltry” 1 to 2 per cent pay rise for teachers this year.

The indicative ballot would be held on March 2.

It will show the union members’ appetite to strike again.

However a formal ballot would have to be held before legal industrial action could be called.

NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede wrote to education secretary Gillian Keegan on Wednesday demanding “urgent talks on teacher pay”.

