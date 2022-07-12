Half of schools will miss out on rebuilds – as only 61 more handed cash

More than half of schools seeking building replacements or repairs will not get cash under prime minister Boris Johnson’s flagship rebuilding programme.
The Department for Education plans to support 500 projects over a decade, but revealed today 1,105 schools had applied during a four-week application window earlier this year.
It means 54.8 per cent of applicants are likely to miss out. The DfE has previously admitted £11.4 billion of repairs are needed across England.
New education secretary James Cleverly confirmed another 61 successful applicants today (list below), with officials suggesting work will begin “immediately”.
The first 100 were unveiled last year. The DfE had previously planned to reveal the “majority” of the remaining 400 in this third round. But today’s announcement appears to have been fast-tracked, in Cleverly’s first major announcement as a cabinet minister in Johnson’s caretaker government.
The DfE said it wanted to address poor conditions “as soon as possible”. It said up to 300 more successful applicants would be announced “provisionally” by the end of this financial year, subject to due diligence. “We are still assessing all other nominations received and have not ruled out any nominated schools from selection at this point.”
At least 39 schools will therefore have to wait until 2023 at the earliest to find out if they have been successful, despite selection being based partly on site information the department has held since it surveyed buildings between 2017 and 2019. The DfE also said earlier this year projects will only “enter delivery at a rate of 50 per year”.
Schools had to show they had at least 1200 square metres of “severe condition need” to apply. The government has said it prioritised applications with “structural or safety issues that mean a block is not fit for use or is likely to become unfit for use imminently because it poses a risk to users”.
Second priority were applications showing “severe deterioration” in external walls, roofs, windows or doors. Third were mechanical and electrical systems “close to failure” which could force block closure in the near-future, but only if schools had other needs that made refurbishments or rebuilds “most efficient”.
A DfE spokesperson said the plans would “transform education for thousands of pupils”, with sports halls, music rooms, science labs and dining areas among areas receiving investment.
Cleverly said the programme was already “creating greener school sites that are fit for the future”, with promises that new buildings will be net-zero carbon when “in operation”.
Framwellgate School Durham is among the successful applicants unveiled today.
Its head Andy Byers has regularly spoken out about the condition of the school since a planned rebuild was ditched in 2010, when the new Conservative-Liberal Democrat government scrapped its Labour predecessors’ “Building Schools for the Future” programme.
He said he was “absolutely delighted”, calling his 1960s-built site “old and tired and very poorly designed”.
The DfE’s analysis found eight per cent of the school estate comprises blocks built before 1900, while 9 per cent is made up of blocks dating back to the first half of the 20th century.
The rest of the school estate comprises blocks built in the 1950s (7 per cent), 1960s (15 per cent), 1970s (13 per cent), 1980s (8 per cent), 1990s (10 per cent), the noughties (15 per cent). A final 15 per cent comprise buildings from between 2011 and 2020.
The latest 61 schools unveiled
Birmingham
Four Oaks Primary School
New Oscott Primary School
Welsh House Farm Community School and Special Needs Resources Base
Bradford
Ilkley Grammar School
Brent
Malorees Junior School
Cheshire West and Chester
Upton-by-Chester High School
County Durham
Ferryhill Station Primary School
Framwellgate School Durham
St Leonard’s Catholic School
Croydon
Thomas More Catholic School
Darlington
Polam Hall School
Derby
Becket Primary School
Pear Tree Infant School
Derbyshire
Friesland School
Newhall Community Junior School
Ealing
Northolt High School
Enfield
Chace Community School
Enfield Grammar School
Essex
Helena Romanes School
St Mark’s West Essex Catholic School
Gateshead
St Joseph’s Catholic Junior School, Birtley
Hammersmith and Fulham
William Morris Sixth Form
Hertfordshire
Beaumont School
Haileybury Turnford
Laureate Academy
St Cuthbert Mayne Catholic Junior School
St John Catholic Primary School
Woodside Primary School
Hounslow
Rivers Academy West London
Kirklees
Co-op Academy Smithies Moor
Gomersal St Mary’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Lancashire
Lostock Hall Moor Hey School
Penwortham Girls’ High School
Wellfield Academy
Lincolnshire
University Academy Long Sutton
Liverpool
St Anne’s (Stanley) Junior Mixed and Infant School
Newcastle Upon Tyne
Benton Park Primary School
Norfolk
Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School
Sidestrand Hall School
The Hewett Academy, Norwich
Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy
North Tyneside
Wellfield Middle School
Northumberland
Cramlington Learning Village
Nottinghamshire
Broomhill Junior School
Oxfordshire
Gosford Hill School
Rotherham
Wales High School
Sefton
Lydiate Primary School
Savio Salesian College
Sheffield
Brunswick Community Primary School
Staffordshire
Brindley Heath Junior School Academy
Stockport
Thorn Grove Primary School
Suffolk
Ormiston Sudbury Academy
Sunderland
St Aidan’s Catholic Academy
St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Ryhope
Waltham Forest
Chingford Foundation School
Warrington
Penketh High School
West Sussex
Holy Trinity CofE Secondary School, Crawley
Steyning Grammar School
Wirral
Riverside Primary School
The Mosslands School
York
Tang Hall Primary Academy
