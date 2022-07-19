School per-pupil funding to rise by only 1.9 per cent next year

Government confirms rise which falls well short of the current rate of inflation

The government has announced schools will get a 1.9 per cent hike in per-pupil funding next year, despite official predictions inflation will hit double digits this autumn.

New provisional funding documents also show funding for free school meals for poorer pupils will rise just 2.1 per cent, or £10 a head to £480 for the next academic year.

The announcements come in spite of soaring prices, with the commonly used consumer price index (CPI) measure of inflation hitting 9.1 per cent in May. Food and drink prices rose 8.7 per cent over the year to May.

The Bank of England expects rising food, oil and other prices to push inflation close to double digits in September, and top 11 per cent in October.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies had already warned before recent price hikes that core spending per pupil in 2024 would be the same in real terms as 2010, a squeeze “without precedent in post-war UK history”.

Munira Wilson, Lib Dem education spokesperson, said the shortfall between the 1.9 per cent hike and price hikes would leave schools billions worse off in real terms.

“Boris Johnson’s parting gift to schools is a slap in the face,” she said. “With food and energy prices spiralling, schools too are suffering from the cost-of-living crisis.

“Increasing free school meals funding by just £10 per head a year will not stop schools from choosing between cutting quality or putting up prices for other struggling families.”

The government’s national funding formula only includes a minimum “floor” increase of 0.5 per cent per pupil for local authority school budgets, down from 2 per cent last year. It means each primary will receive at least £4,405 per pupil, and each secondary at least £5,715.

But Quince said the £1.5 billion increase in core schools funding came on top of a £4 billion rise in 2022-23, and included an overall 6.3 per cent hike to high needs funding.

Within the national funding formula, core factors such as basic per pupil funding and the lump sum all schools receive will rise by 2.4 per cent, he said, but disadvantaged pupil funding will rise by 4.3 per cent. Quince said more funding had been targeted at deprived students than “ever before”.

Buit some schools could in fact receive less than minimum per pupil funding levels “in some cases”. He acknowledged academy trusts still had “flexibilities” over what cash went to schools versus central services.

It comes in spite of the rollout of the National Funding Formula, intended to end what government has called a “postcode lottery” in funding between areas. Councils will be forced next year to start moving their funding frameworks closer to the government-designed NFF .