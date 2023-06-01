Home All news
SATs

Scaled scores for 2023 key stage 1 SATs announced

DfE reveals how many marks pupils will need to reach its 'expected standard'

1 Jun 2023, 9:31

The number of marks pupils needed in their key stage 1 SATs tests to achieve the government’s “expected” score has been announced today.

To meet government expectations, pupils must achieve 100 in their scaled scores. But this equates to different marks for each paper (maths, reading, and grammar, punctuation and spelling) and can change each year.

Converting a pupil’s raw score to a scaled score simply requires looking up the raw score on the tables below, and reading across to the appropriate scaled score. The tables are also available on the government’s website here.

The marks required for 2023 on each of the key stage 1 SATs tests are:

– Maths: 35 out of 60 (same as 2022)

– Reading: 25 out of 40 (down from 26 in 2022)

– Grammar, punctuation and spelling: 23 out of 40 (down from 24 in 2022)

2023 scaled scores for key stage 1 maths SATs

2023 scaled scores for key stage 1 reading SATs

2023 scaled scores for key stage 1 spelling, grammar and punctuation SATs

