Scaled scores for 2022 key stage 1 SATs announced

The number of marks pupils needed in their key stage 1 tests to achieve the government’s “expected” score has been announced today.

To meet government expectations, pupils must achieve 100 in their scaled scores. But this equates to different marks for each paper (maths; reading; grammar, punctuation and spelling) and can change each year.

Converting a pupil’s raw score to a scaled score simply requires looking up the raw score on the tables below, and reading across to the appropriate scaled score. The tables are also available on the government’s website here.

The marks required for 2022 on each of the key stage 1 SATs tests are:

– Maths: 35 out of 60 (up from 34 in 2019)

– Reading: 26 out of 40 (up from 25 in 2019)

– Grammar, punctuation and spelling: 24 out of 40 (same as 2019)

2022 scaled scores for key stage 1 maths SATs

2022 scaled scores for key stage 1 reading SATs

2022 scaled scores for key stage 1 spelling, grammar and punctuation SATs