Home All news
SATs

SATs 2024: Schools face results ‘queue’ system

Leaders face 'enduring same frustrations as music fans struggling to get concert tickets', says union

Leaders face 'enduring same frustrations as music fans struggling to get concert tickets', says union

26 Jun 2024, 16:56

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Primary school leaders face being held in a queue and given wait times to access their key stage 2 SATs results next month, like “music fans struggling to get hold of sought-after concert tickets”.

Schools have been told this week that demand to access the Primary Assessment Gateway website will be “high” again this year.

Leaders had been left frustrated in recent years after the website to access results crashed.

But under a new system, primary leaders “may be held in a queue for a short time when signing in” on July 9.

They will get “real-time updates and estimates of [the] wait time until you have full access to the PAG”, a bulletin from the Standards and Testing Agency added. 

The STA said it hoped the change would “improve your experience”, and it will evaluate the approach afterwards.

‘Like music fans struggling for tickets’

But Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at NAHT school leaders’ union, said “we have little confidence this proposed queueing system will help”.

“Instead of addressing the issues with system capacity so school leaders can easily access results at the time of their choosing, it appears to expect them to endure the same kind of frustrations faced by music fans struggling to get hold of sought-after concert tickets.

“They have enough on their plate without being kept waiting in long online queues.”

In 2022, the first year outsourcing giant Capita ran the process under a £107 million contract, the website crashed on results day.

It was one of a series of failings the company was rapped for. Despite “robust” tests, some leaders were met with error messages when trying to log on last year too.

A Teacher Tapp survey of 950 teachers found 54 per cent were unable to log in to access SATs results. But 41 per cent said they had no issues.

The Department for Education said last year the “vast majority” of schools were able to log in and get results by 10.30am. Results are released at 7.30am.

But after feedback, they wanted to make “the process better still this year”.

Change ‘should reduce demand’

After exploring “different options”, this approach “should reduce demand” on the website “and in turn mean fewer delays”.

A Capita spokesperson said the new queuing system aims to “make the return of results simpler and easier, and we will welcome feedback on this process”.

“We know people will be eager to get their results. To help manage demand, we ask that schools don’t download multiple times during the peak of the first few hours on return of results day.”

But Hannafin said the union had raised concerns about the queue proposals and are “extremely disappointed” the feedback has “not been heeded”. 

“The government has made the stakes so high for schools when it comes to these tests, so the least schools should expect is that the process for accessing results should be simple and stress-free.”

A government review had found Capita’s first year overseeing the tests, in 2022, caused “significant frustration and inconvenience” to schools.

Exams regulator Ofqual had to step in after thousands of tests went missing, wrong marks were awarded and the helpline went into meltdown.

The £128 million contract to run SATs from September 2025 has since been won by Pearson.

Latest education roles from

Mentor – Higher Construction

Mentor – Higher Construction

MidKent College

View job
AM2 Assessor

AM2 Assessor

MidKent College

View job
Trainer – Mechanical & Maintenance Engineering

Trainer – Mechanical & Maintenance Engineering

MidKent College

View job
Carpentry & Joinery Technician

Carpentry & Joinery Technician

MidKent College

View job
EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

Haberdashers’ Academies Trust South

View job
Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Ark Greenwich Free School

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Unleash the Power of Sport in your setting this summer! National School Sports Week is back!

Unleash the Power of Sport this summer with National School Sports Week powered by Monster Kickabout! From 17-23 June,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

SATs
Exclusive

Primaries fail to opt out of SATs – but say they won’t be testing

FOI data reveals just 7 per cent of primary schools opted out of receiving KS1 papers

Samantha Booth

SATs

Capita loses £180m SATs contract to exam board Pearson

Schools faced ‘significant frustration’ during outsourcer’s first year, with thousands of papers going missing and wrong marks awarded

Samantha Booth

SATs

SATs: 2023 reading test harder, but ‘met its purpose’

Ofqual also says delay to start of marking last year did not get in the way of 'standards maintenance...

Freddie Whittaker

SATs

Key stage 1 SATs paper plan a ‘breathtaking waste of money’

Schools will receive test papers unless they opt out, despite the assessments being non-statutory from this year

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *