Revealed: 36 leaders to form CST policy advisory group

New panel will help 'shape the policy landscape for school trusts across England'

4 Nov 2024, 9:00

Exclusive

Thirty-six academy trust leaders have been elected to a policy advisory group convened by the Confederation of School Trusts (CST).

Schools Week revealed last month that 125 leaders were in the running to join the new “representative forum” that will “support CST in developing policy positions and speaking for the sector to external policy makers, including ministers”.

Steve Rollett

The organisation has today named the 36 successful leaders.

Writing for Schools Week today, deputy CST CEO Steve Rollett said the new group would provide “critical, front-line perspectives that will help to shape the policy landscape for school trusts across England”.

He said the group “will not operate in isolation or directly decide policy; rather, it will complement CST’s existing open member meetings, professional communities, and agile working groups”.

Here’s the full list of members

  1. Ash Ali, CEO, Every Child, Every Day Academy Trust
  2. Dave Baker, CEO, The Olympus Academy Trust
  3. Dave Barber, Director of Education, Ebor Academy Trust
  4. Sarah Bennett, CEO, Inspiring Futures Through Learning
  5. Dr Jen Blunden OBE, CEO, Truro and Penwith Academy Trust
  6. David Boyle CBE, CEO, The Dunraven Educational Trust
  7. Mike Butler, CEO, The Education Village Academy Trust
  8. Sharon Carlyon, COO, Inclusive MAT
  9. Zoe Carr OBE, CEO, WISE Academies
  10. Warren Carratt, CEO, Nexus MAT
  11. Dr Herminder Channa OBE, Regional Diretor, Oasis Community Learning
  12. Dr Tim Coulson, CEO, Unity Schools Partnership
  13. Dr Nicola Crossley, CEO, Liberty Academy Trust Ltd.
  14. Mary Curnock Cook CBE, Trustee, River Learning Trust
  15. Nicole Dempsey, Director of SEND and Safeguarding, Dixons Academies Trust
  16. Caroline Doherty, Head of Public Affairs, Ark Schools
  17. Rowena Hackwood, CEO, Astrea Academy Trust
  18. Paul Kennedy, CEO, The Good Shepherd Trust
  19. Simon Knight, Joint Headteacher, Frank Wise School
  20. Nimish Lad, Head of Curriculum Development, Creative Education Trust
  21. Stuart Lock, CEO, Advantage Schools
  22. Tom Martell, Director of Strategic School Improvement, Cumbria Education Trust
  23. Stuart McGhee, CEO, Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust
  24. Matthew Meckin, CEO, The Rivers CofE Multi Academy Trust
  25. Rebecca Meredith, CEO, Transform Trust
  26. Siobhan Meredith, Executive Director of Education, The Ted Wragg MAT
  27. Annette Montague, CEO, Greenwood Academies Trust
  28. Simon Oxenham, CEO, Woodard Academies Trust
  29. Melanie Saunders, Head of School Performance, Inspiring Futures Through Learning
  30. Matt Snelson, CEO, The Sir John Brunner Foundation
  31. Dr Paul Van Walwyk, Director of Education, Ambitious about Autism Schools Trust
  32. Rama Venchard MBE, Chair of Trustees, London South East Academies Trust
  33. Emily Verow, CEO, Three Spires Trust
  34. Chris Wheatley, CEO, Flying High Trust
  35. Shareen Wilkinson, Executive Director of Education, LEO Academy Trust
  36. Professor Andrew Wren, CEO, South Cumbria Multi-Academy Trust

Attendance Lead, Safeguarding DDSL and Family Liaison Officer

Exams Administrator

Functional Skills Teacher

Chief Operating Officer, Central Region Schools Trust

Admissions Officer

Student Services Adviser

