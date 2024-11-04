Revealed: 36 leaders to form CST policy advisory group

Thirty-six academy trust leaders have been elected to a policy advisory group convened by the Confederation of School Trusts (CST).
Schools Week revealed last month that 125 leaders were in the running to join the new “representative forum” that will “support CST in developing policy positions and speaking for the sector to external policy makers, including ministers”.
The organisation has today named the 36 successful leaders.
Writing for Schools Week today, deputy CST CEO Steve Rollett said the new group would provide “critical, front-line perspectives that will help to shape the policy landscape for school trusts across England”.
He said the group “will not operate in isolation or directly decide policy; rather, it will complement CST’s existing open member meetings, professional communities, and agile working groups”.
Here’s the full list of members
- Ash Ali, CEO, Every Child, Every Day Academy Trust
- Dave Baker, CEO, The Olympus Academy Trust
- Dave Barber, Director of Education, Ebor Academy Trust
- Sarah Bennett, CEO, Inspiring Futures Through Learning
- Dr Jen Blunden OBE, CEO, Truro and Penwith Academy Trust
- David Boyle CBE, CEO, The Dunraven Educational Trust
- Mike Butler, CEO, The Education Village Academy Trust
- Sharon Carlyon, COO, Inclusive MAT
- Zoe Carr OBE, CEO, WISE Academies
- Warren Carratt, CEO, Nexus MAT
- Dr Herminder Channa OBE, Regional Diretor, Oasis Community Learning
- Dr Tim Coulson, CEO, Unity Schools Partnership
- Dr Nicola Crossley, CEO, Liberty Academy Trust Ltd.
- Mary Curnock Cook CBE, Trustee, River Learning Trust
- Nicole Dempsey, Director of SEND and Safeguarding, Dixons Academies Trust
- Caroline Doherty, Head of Public Affairs, Ark Schools
- Rowena Hackwood, CEO, Astrea Academy Trust
- Paul Kennedy, CEO, The Good Shepherd Trust
- Simon Knight, Joint Headteacher, Frank Wise School
- Nimish Lad, Head of Curriculum Development, Creative Education Trust
- Stuart Lock, CEO, Advantage Schools
- Tom Martell, Director of Strategic School Improvement, Cumbria Education Trust
- Stuart McGhee, CEO, Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust
- Matthew Meckin, CEO, The Rivers CofE Multi Academy Trust
- Rebecca Meredith, CEO, Transform Trust
- Siobhan Meredith, Executive Director of Education, The Ted Wragg MAT
- Annette Montague, CEO, Greenwood Academies Trust
- Simon Oxenham, CEO, Woodard Academies Trust
- Melanie Saunders, Head of School Performance, Inspiring Futures Through Learning
- Matt Snelson, CEO, The Sir John Brunner Foundation
- Dr Paul Van Walwyk, Director of Education, Ambitious about Autism Schools Trust
- Rama Venchard MBE, Chair of Trustees, London South East Academies Trust
- Emily Verow, CEO, Three Spires Trust
- Chris Wheatley, CEO, Flying High Trust
- Shareen Wilkinson, Executive Director of Education, LEO Academy Trust
- Professor Andrew Wren, CEO, South Cumbria Multi-Academy Trust
