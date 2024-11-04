Revealed: 36 leaders to form CST policy advisory group

New panel will help 'shape the policy landscape for school trusts across England'

New panel will help 'shape the policy landscape for school trusts across England'

Thirty-six academy trust leaders have been elected to a policy advisory group convened by the Confederation of School Trusts (CST).

Schools Week revealed last month that 125 leaders were in the running to join the new “representative forum” that will “support CST in developing policy positions and speaking for the sector to external policy makers, including ministers”.

Steve Rollett

The organisation has today named the 36 successful leaders.

Writing for Schools Week today, deputy CST CEO Steve Rollett said the new group would provide “critical, front-line perspectives that will help to shape the policy landscape for school trusts across England”.

He said the group “will not operate in isolation or directly decide policy; rather, it will complement CST’s existing open member meetings, professional communities, and agile working groups”.

Here’s the full list of members