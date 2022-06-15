‘Revalidate’ teachers every 5 years, education commission says

Times Education Commission says scheme should be similar to fitness to practice checks for doctors

Teachers should be “revalidated” every five years to make sure they have completed the required professional development to make the profession “more intellectually engaging”, a report has suggested.

The Times Education Commission has published its 96-page report today, finding the British education system is “failing on every measure”. After a year long inquiry, it has made 12 recommendations to ministers (see below).

The 22 commissioners included Geoff Barton, general secretary of school leaders’ union ASCL, Lucy Heller, chief executive of Ark, and Kiran Gill, founder of The Difference.

One recommendation is that professional development should be “backed by revalidation every five years by a beefed-up Chartered College of Teachers”.

They say this would “mirror” the certification process for doctors run by the General Medical Council and “put an emphasis on excellence while ensuring that all teachers were up to date with new technology as well as developments in neuroscience and pedagogy”.

At the GMC, revalidation is based on a recommendation every five years by a designated officer on whether a doctor is still fit to practice. The council can decide to revalidate, defer or withdraw the licence.

The Times told Schools Week they were not suggesting teachers would have to reapply for their jobs. But there “should be an expectation that they will continue with their professional development”, a spokesperson added.

The commission said “the status of the teaching profession in this country should be raised and the job made more intellectually engaging”.

However, the CCT told Schools Week it did not suggest the idea to the commission.

Dame Alison Peacock, CCT’s CEO, said access to training “should not be forced”, adding: “It cannot become a series of hoops teachers must jump through when already so much is expected of them. It needs to be voluntary.

“Teachers need to be trusted to do what they feel is right for their children and that they are empowered to make a difference.”

Sara Tanton, ASCL’s deputy director of policy, said they have “concerns” about the revalidation suggestion as it is a “huge undertaking and would need to be handled very carefully”.

New ‘consultant teachers’ role

The commission also calls for a new category of “consultant teachers” so staff “can work towards promotion within the classroom, rather than having to move into management”.

The Times said this would be a “new title classroom teachers could work towards as an alternative progression route to management”.

It pointed out trusts like Harris which already employ 60 specialist subject consultants who work across all schools on professional development.

Ofsted should also be reformed to feel less like a “big stick” and more like a “helping hand”. Should should get “report cards” and inspections could be planned in advance.

Ofsted should also focus on assessing pupil wellbeing, the quality of enrichment activities, teacher morale and attendance and inclusion, it added.

The Times will also review its own school league tables to see how it can reflect a “wider definition of success”.

There is no overall cost for the commission’s proposals. They estimate a new “elective premium” to fund extracurricular activities – one part of the report – could cost up to £215 million.

The commission also calls for a laptop or tablet for every child and a “greater use of artificial intelligence in schools” to “personalise learning, reduce teacher workload and prepare young people better for future employment”.

A Department for Education spokesperson said they “always welcome new ideas and views from the sector and education experts”.

The recommendations: