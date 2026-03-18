Weaker communication and self-regulation are issues that cannot be solved by focusing on a shift to measurable, directed tasks, says Lucy Fox

Weaker communication and self-regulation are issues that cannot be solved by focusing on a shift to measurable, directed tasks, says Lucy Fox

Reception teachers are consistently noticing patterns within their cohorts that cannot be ignored.

Across the country, more children are starting school with delayed communication and language skills, reduced attention, lower self-regulation and less experience of sustained play.

These are not isolated cases, and this is not a crisis headline. They are patterns discussed quietly in staff rooms, shaping how early years practitioners understand the start of school and what September looks like for many of our four-year-olds.

As the proportion of children working at age-expected levels in foundational areas such as language acquisition declines, our understanding of what day one learning means must adapt.

Communication and language are not peripheral skills. They are not bonus experiences offered to children as part of a writing hook or maths activity. They are foundational to a child’s access to learning.

A child with weaker oral language will struggle to communicate needs, engage in conversation, ask questions that deepen play or articulate emotions.

This narrows their access to the curriculum from the outset. Self-regulation is equally critical.

For many, starting school is their first sustained experience outside the home. Without the language to express worry or seek reassurance, the environment can feel overwhelming.

Early language development directly influences comprehension. Without comprehension, participation in learning and attainment are limited. This is not a question of ability, but of access.

Idealised evidence

The tension appears when data-driven systems begin to shape classroom decision-making more than developmental starting points do.

Written evidence is the easiest form of progress to collect and present. It is often idealised.

When accountability frameworks emphasise measurable literacy and numeracy outcomes, reception classrooms can feel pulled towards early formalisation.

The reception baseline assessment, alongside growing conversation around “school readiness” and “key stage 1 readiness”, sends clear system signals.

These inevitably influence practice and increase the risk of environments that do not put the child first.

This is not malicious intent. It is a misalignment between what is valued and what is needed.

When practitioners feel incentivised to prioritise written outcomes, then time for sustained interaction, modelling and co-regulation can diminish.

The prime areas of the EYFS framework are not secondary to reading, writing and number. They are the gateway to them. When these foundations are assumed rather than secured, gaps can widen beneath apparently secure attainment.

Early formalisation affects all children, not just those who entered with delays.

When classrooms shift too quickly towards a chair for all, worksheet completion or directed tasks, characteristics of effective learning can weaken.

Superficial evidence of progress may increase, but the underlying skills which are vital for enabling independence, resilience and deep thinking may not.

Protecting adult interaction

All is not lost, however.

Many senior leaders are responding with clear direction. They are protecting intentional adult interaction and strengthening language-rich environments, where conversation, storytelling and sustained shared thinking are the cornerstones of learning.

Written outcomes remain important but are treated as one form of evidence rather than the most valuable assessment of learning.

Schools are also increasingly reviewing passive screen use within reception classrooms, recognising that attention and language develop through language and interaction rather than consumption.

This is a vital step forward as screens are often the focal point of modern classrooms.

Balancing accountability with developmental alignment requires confidence.

It requires leaders to communicate that time invested in talk, play and modelling is not a regression from standards, but the very mechanism through which standards are secured.

Accountability and child development should not be in conflict. They should operate in partnership.

If we do not attend carefully to the prime areas on entry, and if we continue to prioritise outcomes over access, the gap between what children need and what they experience will continue to widen.

In primary education we know this to be true. Gaps created early are significantly harder to close later.

If starting points are shifting, our system response must shift with them.