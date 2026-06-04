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5 June 2026

Stop the rush to push reception children into formal learning

Play will not appear in a recorded outcome, but it is one of the most important ways that children develop
Lucy Fox Guest Contributor

Early years writer and specialist

4 min read
|

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The autumn term now begins very differently to how it once did for many reception teachers.

They often welcome children who, for many reasons, are not always able to access “school life” in the way their predecessors once could.

They increasingly face challenges linked to speech and language delays, emotional regulation difficulties, an over-dependence on adults and an unfamiliarity with collaborative play.

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