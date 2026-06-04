The autumn term now begins very differently to how it once did for many reception teachers. They often welcome children who, for many reasons, are not always able to access “school life” in the way their predecessors once could. They increasingly face challenges linked to speech and language delays, emotional regulation difficulties, an over-dependence on adults and an unfamiliarity with collaborative play. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.