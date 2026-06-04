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5 June 2026

Bereaved children need continuity, not crisis‑only care

Bereavement support for pupils should be a statutory duty in schools, not an optional extra
Kat Goodwin Guest Contributor

Teacher and widowed parent

4 min read
|

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The traumatic loss of my husband during the first Covid lockdown opened my eyes to the imbalance in schools’ ability to support grieving children.

Childhood Bereavement UK estimates one in 29 children has lost a parent or sibling. That’s roughly one child in every classroom.

Yet support is inconsistent, dependent on individual staff confidence, local priorities or whether a school happens to have a trained lead.

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