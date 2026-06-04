Bereaved children need continuity, not crisis‑only care

The traumatic loss of my husband during the first Covid lockdown opened my eyes to the imbalance in schools’ ability to support grieving children. Childhood Bereavement UK estimates one in 29 children has lost a parent or sibling. That’s roughly one child in every classroom. Yet support is inconsistent, dependent on individual staff confidence, local priorities or whether a school happens to have a trained lead. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.