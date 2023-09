Government reveals 27 more schools have had RAAC identified in their buildings

The government has now identified 174 schools in England with confirmed RAAC.

An updated list of affected schools was published by the Department for Education this morning. The number of schools on the list has increased by 27 since the last list was published two weeks ago.

Of the 174 schools, 85 per cent have all pupils in face-to-face education. Thirteen per cent have remote learning for some pupils. Only one school is fully using remote learning.

