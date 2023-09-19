RAAC: Some pupils prefer temporary classrooms, Keegan claims

Labour said the education secretary's comments were 'just embarrassing'

Claims by the education secretary that children in a school affected by RAAC actually prefer learning in their new temporary “portacabin” have been slammed as “embarrassing”.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan made the admission in Parliament today after being challenged over her government’s handling of the RAAC crisis by Labour.

Asked about the use of temporary classrooms, Keegan said: “I’ve been to a number of these schools and seen children and met children in portacabins.

“In fact at the first school I went to, the children were all petitioning me to stay in the portacabin because they actually preferred it to the classroom.

“The portacabins are very, very high quality.” She advised Labour to visit “some of the high quality portacabins that we have”.

But Catherine McKinnell, shadow schools minister, said Keegan’s comments were “just embarrassing and says a lot about the state of our schools.

She posted on social media: “I was educated in portcabins under the last Tory government. We lost our sports field to them. Children facing disruption and lack of facilities and the Ed Sec thinks it’s a joke. It’s no joke.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, said when he met with Keegan yesterday she made the same comments. He posted: “My thought was ‘good job you haven’t said this in public’.

“But here we are, the secretary of state saying ‘some children prefer portacabins’ And what dire of state of repair must the school be in if a portacabin is better?”

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at heads’ union ASCL, said Keegan “should be reflecting on why children prefer temporary accommodation”, adding: “Much of the school estate is outdated and should have been refurbished or rebuilt many years ago.”

It comes as government confirms 174 schools in England have confirmed RAAC.

Keegan also told MPs that 11 RAAC schools have temporary buildings currently, with a further 28 requesting potential orders.

She also said “there’s no intention” of propping up classrooms “with metal poles”.

“These will be largely be horizontal props involving tempered beams… either with steel structures or with wooden structures which would then have another roof underneath.”

Susan Acland-Hood, permanent secretary at the Department for Education, told MPs this morning that as of Friday, about 180 single classrooms, 68 double classrooms and some toilets could be needed.

The DfE is working with three contractors to “accelerate” the installation of temporary rooms.