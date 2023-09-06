Almost 1 in 3 schools with confirmed RAAC delay term or use remote learning, government data shows

Almost a third of schools confirmed to have RAAC have had to delay the start of term or educate some pupils remotely, Department for Education data shows.

The government has finally published a list of 147 schools with confirmed presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete as of August 30.

Of those schools, 20 are educating pupils with a mixture of face-to-face and remote lessons, while 19 had to delay the start of term and four switched fully to remote learning.

The government had previously said 156 schools were affected, but nine unnamed schools are now listed as “RAAC not present”.

The DfE said in these cases “RAAC was listed as present by surveyors in initial tests, and action was taken to ensure safety.

“Further work by the department, schools, and responsible bodies has now confirmed that RAAC is not present in these settings and no further action is required.”

However, the list does not include any schools where RAAC was confirmed as of August 30.

For example, Myton School in Warwick has spoken publicly about the presence of the concrete, but was only surveyed on September 1. The DfE has said it will update the list in the next two weeks.

The DfE’s full list of affected schools (as of August 30)

School name LA Mitigation Abbey Lane Primary School Sheffield All pupils in face-to-face education All Saints C of E Primary School Manchester All pupils in face-to-face education Altrincham College Trafford All pupils in face-to-face education Anglo European School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Ark Boulton Academy Birmingham Start of Term Delayed Arthur Bugler Primary School Thurrock Start of Term Delayed Aston Manor Academy Birmingham Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Barnes Farm Junior School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Batley Girls High School Kirklees All pupils in face-to-face education Baynards Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Beehive Lane Community Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Bentfield Primary School and Nursery Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Birchington Church of England Primary School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education Bishop Douglass School Finchley Barnet All pupils in face-to-face education Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School Blackpool All pupils in face-to-face education Brandhall Primary School Sandwell All pupils in face-to-face education Broomfield Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School Essex Start of Term Delayed Canon Slade School Bolton All pupils in face-to-face education Carmel College Darlington All pupils in face-to-face education Cherry Tree Academy Essex Start of Term Delayed Chipping Ongar Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Clacton County High School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Claydon High School Suffolk Start of Term Delayed Cleeve Park School Bexley All pupils in face-to-face education Cockermouth School Cumberland All pupils in face-to-face education Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School Lambeth All pupils in face-to-face education Cranbourne Hampshire All pupils in face-to-face education Danetree Primary School Surrey All pupils in face-to-face education Denbigh School Milton Keynes All pupils in face-to-face education Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre Telford and Wrekin All pupils in face-to-face education East Bergholt High School Suffolk Start of Term Delayed East Tilbury Primary School Thurrock All pupils in face-to-face education Elmstead Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Eversley Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Ferryhill School County Durham Start of Term Delayed Godinton Primary School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education Great Leighs Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Hadleigh High School Suffolk Start of Term Delayed Harlowbury Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Harwich and Dovercourt High School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Hatfield Heath Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School Essex Start of Term Delayed Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Hillhouse CofE Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Hockley Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Holcombe Grammar School Medway All pupils in face-to-face education Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy Nottinghamshire All pupils in face-to-face education Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Hornsey School for Girls Haringey Start of Term Delayed Hounsdown School Hampshire All pupils in face-to-face education Jerounds Primary Academy Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Katherine Semar Infant School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Katherine Semar Junior School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery Essex All pupils in face-to-face education King Ethelbert School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education Kingsdown School Southend-on-Sea Start of Term Delayed Lambourne Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Langney Primary Academy East Sussex All pupils in face-to-face education Lubbins Park Primary Academy Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Markyate Village School and Nursery Hertfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education Mayflower Primary School Leicester All pupils in face-to-face education Mersea Island School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Myatt Garden Primary School Lewisham All pupils in face-to-face education Northampton International Academy West Northamptonshire All pupils in face-to-face education Our Lady’s Catholic High School Lancashire Start of Term Delayed Outwoods Primary School Warwickshire Start of Term Delayed Palmarsh Primary School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education Park View School Haringey All pupils in face-to-face education Parks Primary School Leicester All pupils in face-to-face education Petroc Devon All pupils in face-to-face education Pippins School Slough All pupils in face-to-face education Prince Albert Junior and Infant School Birmingham All pupils in face-to-face education Redhill School Dudley All pupils in face-to-face education Roding Valley High School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust) Stockport All pupils in face-to-face education Sale Grammar School Trafford All pupils in face-to-face education Sandbach School Cheshire East All pupils in face-to-face education Scalby School North Yorkshire Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Seven Mills Primary School Tower Hamlets All pupils in face-to-face education Shawfield Primary School Surrey All pupils in face-to-face education Sir Thomas Boughey Academy Staffordshire All pupils in face-to-face education Springfield Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton Bolton All pupils in face-to-face education St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green Gateshead Fully remote learning St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley Kent All pupils in face-to-face education St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College County Durham Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston County Durham Fully remote learning St Clere’s School Thurrock Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend North Tyneside All pupils in face-to-face education St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy Derbyshire All pupils in face-to-face education St Francis’ Catholic Primary School Newham Start of Term Delayed St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot Windsor and Maidenhead All pupils in face-to-face education St Gregory’s Catholic Science College Brent Fully remote learning St Helena School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education St Ignatius College Enfield All pupils in face-to-face education St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn South Tyneside Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland Sunderland Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements St John Catholic Primary School Hertfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton Newcastle upon Tyne All pupils in face-to-face education St John Vianney RC Primary School Haringey All pupils in face-to-face education St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School Buckinghamshire All pupils in face-to-face education St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge Essex All pupils in face-to-face education St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham County Durham Fully remote learning St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School Birmingham All pupils in face-to-face education St Michael’s Catholic School Buckinghamshire All pupils in face-to-face education St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton Surrey All pupils in face-to-face education St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School Darlington Start of Term Delayed St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School Greenwich All pupils in face-to-face education St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon Gateshead All pupils in face-to-face education St William of York Catholic Primary School Bolton Start of Term Delayed Stanway Fiveways Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Sunny Bank Primary School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education Tendring Technology College Essex All pupils in face-to-face education The Appleton School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements The Billericay School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements The Bromfords School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School Havering Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls Ealing All pupils in face-to-face education The FitzWimarc School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education The Gilberd School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy Bradford Start of Term Delayed The Honywood Community Science School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements The London Oratory School Hammersmith and Fulham Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements The Palmer Catholic Academy Redbridge All pupils in face-to-face education The Ramsey Academy, Halstead Essex All pupils in face-to-face education The Thomas Lord Audley School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy Norfolk All pupils in face-to-face education Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Thurston Community College Suffolk All pupils in face-to-face education Waddesdon Church of England School Buckinghamshire Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Wallingford School Oxfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education Water Lane Primary Academy Essex Start of Term Delayed Welbourne Primary School Haringey All pupils in face-to-face education Wells Park School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education White Court School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education White Hall Academy and Nursery Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Widford School Hertfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education Winter Gardens Academy Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Wood Green Academy Sandwell Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Woodkirk Academy Leeds All pupils in face-to-face education Woodville Primary School Essex Start of Term Delayed Wyburns Primary School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements

More to follow.