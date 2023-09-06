Home All news
RAAC

RAAC: DfE finally publishes list of affected schools

Almost 1 in 3 schools with confirmed RAAC delay term or use remote learning, government data shows

Almost 1 in 3 schools with confirmed RAAC delay term or use remote learning, government data shows

6 Sep 2023, 11:59

6 Sep 2023, 11:59

Almost a third of schools confirmed to have RAAC have had to delay the start of term or educate some pupils remotely, Department for Education data shows.

The government has finally published a list of 147 schools with confirmed presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete as of August 30.

Of those schools, 20 are educating pupils with a mixture of face-to-face and remote lessons, while 19 had to delay the start of term and four switched fully to remote learning.

The government had previously said 156 schools were affected, but nine unnamed schools are now listed as “RAAC not present”.

The DfE said in these cases “RAAC was listed as present by surveyors in initial tests, and action was taken to ensure safety.

“Further work by the department, schools, and responsible bodies has now confirmed that RAAC is not present in these settings and no further action is required.”

However, the list does not include any schools where RAAC was confirmed as of August 30.

For example, Myton School in Warwick has spoken publicly about the presence of the concrete, but was only surveyed on September 1. The DfE has said it will update the list in the next two weeks.

The DfE’s full list of affected schools (as of August 30)

School nameLAMitigation
Abbey Lane Primary SchoolSheffieldAll pupils in face-to-face education
All Saints C of E Primary SchoolManchesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
Altrincham CollegeTraffordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Anglo European SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ark Boulton AcademyBirminghamStart of Term Delayed
Arthur Bugler Primary SchoolThurrockStart of Term Delayed
Aston Manor AcademyBirminghamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Barnes Farm Junior SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Batley Girls High SchoolKirkleesAll pupils in face-to-face education
Baynards Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Beehive Lane Community Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bentfield Primary School and NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Birchington Church of England Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bishop Douglass School FinchleyBarnetAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary SchoolBlackpoolAll pupils in face-to-face education
Brandhall Primary SchoolSandwellAll pupils in face-to-face education
Broomfield Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Buckhurst Hill Community Primary SchoolEssexStart of Term Delayed
Canon Slade SchoolBoltonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Carmel CollegeDarlingtonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Cherry Tree AcademyEssexStart of Term Delayed
Chipping Ongar Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Clacton County High SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Claydon High SchoolSuffolkStart of Term Delayed
Cleeve Park SchoolBexleyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Cockermouth SchoolCumberlandAll pupils in face-to-face education
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary SchoolLambethAll pupils in face-to-face education
CranbourneHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Danetree Primary SchoolSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Denbigh SchoolMilton KeynesAll pupils in face-to-face education
Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery CentreTelford and WrekinAll pupils in face-to-face education
East Bergholt High SchoolSuffolkStart of Term Delayed
East Tilbury Primary SchoolThurrockAll pupils in face-to-face education
Elmstead Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Eversley Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ferryhill SchoolCounty DurhamStart of Term Delayed
Godinton Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Great Leighs Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hadleigh High SchoolSuffolkStart of Term Delayed
Harlowbury Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Harwich and Dovercourt High SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hatfield Heath Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior SchoolEssexStart of Term Delayed
Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hillhouse CofE Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hockley Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holcombe Grammar SchoolMedwayAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary AcademyNottinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and AldhamEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hornsey School for GirlsHaringeyStart of Term Delayed
Hounsdown SchoolHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Jerounds Primary AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Joyce Frankland Academy, NewportEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherine Semar Infant SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherine Semar Junior SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherines Primary Academy and NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
King Ethelbert SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Kingsdown SchoolSouthend-on-SeaStart of Term Delayed
Lambourne Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Langney Primary AcademyEast SussexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Lubbins Park Primary AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Markyate Village School and NurseryHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mayflower Primary SchoolLeicesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mersea Island SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mistley Norman Church of England Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Myatt Garden Primary SchoolLewishamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Northampton International AcademyWest NorthamptonshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Our Lady’s Catholic High SchoolLancashireStart of Term Delayed
Outwoods Primary SchoolWarwickshireStart of Term Delayed
Palmarsh Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Park View SchoolHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Parks Primary SchoolLeicesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
PetrocDevonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Pippins SchoolSloughAll pupils in face-to-face education
Prince Albert Junior and Infant SchoolBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Redhill SchoolDudleyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Roding Valley High SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)StockportAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sale Grammar SchoolTraffordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sandbach SchoolCheshire EastAll pupils in face-to-face education
Scalby SchoolNorth YorkshireMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Seven Mills Primary SchoolTower HamletsAll pupils in face-to-face education
Shawfield Primary SchoolSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sir Thomas Boughey AcademyStaffordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Springfield Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over HultonBoltonAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow GreenGatesheadFully remote learning
St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, SwanleyKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form CollegeCounty DurhamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, OustonCounty DurhamFully remote learning
St Clere’s SchoolThurrockMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, WallsendNorth TynesideAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary AcademyDerbyshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Francis’ Catholic Primary SchoolNewhamStart of Term Delayed
St Francis Catholic Primary School, South AscotWindsor and MaidenheadAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Gregory’s Catholic Science CollegeBrentFully remote learning
St Helena SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Ignatius CollegeEnfieldAll pupils in face-to-face education
St James’ Catholic Primary School, HebburnSouth TynesideMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, SunderlandSunderlandMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
St John Catholic Primary SchoolHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West DentonNewcastle upon TyneAll pupils in face-to-face education
St John Vianney RC Primary SchoolHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary SchoolBuckinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, RowhedgeEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Leonard’s Catholic School, DurhamCounty DurhamFully remote learning
St Mary and St John Junior and Infant SchoolBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Michael’s Catholic SchoolBuckinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames DittonSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Teresa’s Catholic Primary SchoolDarlingtonStart of Term Delayed
St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive SchoolGreenwichAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Thomas More Catholic School, BlaydonGatesheadAll pupils in face-to-face education
St William of York Catholic Primary SchoolBoltonStart of Term Delayed
Stanway Fiveways Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sunny Bank Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Tendring Technology CollegeEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Appleton SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Billericay SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Bromfords SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Coopers’ Company and Coborn SchoolHaveringMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Ellen Wilkinson School for GirlsEalingAll pupils in face-to-face education
The FitzWimarc SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Gilberd SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary AcademyBradfordStart of Term Delayed
The Honywood Community Science SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The London Oratory SchoolHammersmith and FulhamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Palmer Catholic AcademyRedbridgeAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Ramsey Academy, HalsteadEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Thomas Lord Audley SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery AcademyNorfolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form CentreEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Thurston Community CollegeSuffolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Waddesdon Church of England SchoolBuckinghamshireMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Wallingford SchoolOxfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Water Lane Primary AcademyEssexStart of Term Delayed
Welbourne Primary SchoolHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Wells Park SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
White Court SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
White Hall Academy and NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Widford SchoolHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Winter Gardens AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Wood Green AcademySandwellMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Woodkirk AcademyLeedsAll pupils in face-to-face education
Woodville Primary SchoolEssexStart of Term Delayed
Wyburns Primary SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements

More to follow.

