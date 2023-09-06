Almost a third of schools confirmed to have RAAC have had to delay the start of term or educate some pupils remotely, Department for Education data shows.
The government has finally published a list of 147 schools with confirmed presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete as of August 30.
Of those schools, 20 are educating pupils with a mixture of face-to-face and remote lessons, while 19 had to delay the start of term and four switched fully to remote learning.
The government had previously said 156 schools were affected, but nine unnamed schools are now listed as “RAAC not present”.
The DfE said in these cases “RAAC was listed as present by surveyors in initial tests, and action was taken to ensure safety.
“Further work by the department, schools, and responsible bodies has now confirmed that RAAC is not present in these settings and no further action is required.”
However, the list does not include any schools where RAAC was confirmed as of August 30.
For example, Myton School in Warwick has spoken publicly about the presence of the concrete, but was only surveyed on September 1. The DfE has said it will update the list in the next two weeks.
The DfE’s full list of affected schools (as of August 30)
|School name
|LA
|Mitigation
|Abbey Lane Primary School
|Sheffield
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|All Saints C of E Primary School
|Manchester
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Altrincham College
|Trafford
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Anglo European School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Ark Boulton Academy
|Birmingham
|Start of Term Delayed
|Arthur Bugler Primary School
|Thurrock
|Start of Term Delayed
|Aston Manor Academy
|Birmingham
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Barnes Farm Junior School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Batley Girls High School
|Kirklees
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Baynards Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Beehive Lane Community Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Bentfield Primary School and Nursery
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Birchington Church of England Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Bishop Douglass School Finchley
|Barnet
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School
|Blackpool
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Brandhall Primary School
|Sandwell
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Broomfield Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School
|Essex
|Start of Term Delayed
|Canon Slade School
|Bolton
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Carmel College
|Darlington
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Cherry Tree Academy
|Essex
|Start of Term Delayed
|Chipping Ongar Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Clacton County High School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Claydon High School
|Suffolk
|Start of Term Delayed
|Cleeve Park School
|Bexley
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Cockermouth School
|Cumberland
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School
|Lambeth
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Cranbourne
|Hampshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Danetree Primary School
|Surrey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Denbigh School
|Milton Keynes
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre
|Telford and Wrekin
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|East Bergholt High School
|Suffolk
|Start of Term Delayed
|East Tilbury Primary School
|Thurrock
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Elmstead Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Eversley Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Ferryhill School
|County Durham
|Start of Term Delayed
|Godinton Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Great Leighs Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hadleigh High School
|Suffolk
|Start of Term Delayed
|Harlowbury Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Harwich and Dovercourt High School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hatfield Heath Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School
|Essex
|Start of Term Delayed
|Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hillhouse CofE Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hockley Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Holcombe Grammar School
|Medway
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy
|Nottinghamshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hornsey School for Girls
|Haringey
|Start of Term Delayed
|Hounsdown School
|Hampshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Jerounds Primary Academy
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Katherine Semar Infant School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Katherine Semar Junior School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|King Ethelbert School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Kingsdown School
|Southend-on-Sea
|Start of Term Delayed
|Lambourne Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Langney Primary Academy
|East Sussex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Lubbins Park Primary Academy
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Markyate Village School and Nursery
|Hertfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Mayflower Primary School
|Leicester
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Mersea Island School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Myatt Garden Primary School
|Lewisham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Northampton International Academy
|West Northamptonshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Our Lady’s Catholic High School
|Lancashire
|Start of Term Delayed
|Outwoods Primary School
|Warwickshire
|Start of Term Delayed
|Palmarsh Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Park View School
|Haringey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Parks Primary School
|Leicester
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Petroc
|Devon
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Pippins School
|Slough
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Prince Albert Junior and Infant School
|Birmingham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Redhill School
|Dudley
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Roding Valley High School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)
|Stockport
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Sale Grammar School
|Trafford
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Sandbach School
|Cheshire East
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Scalby School
|North Yorkshire
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Seven Mills Primary School
|Tower Hamlets
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Shawfield Primary School
|Surrey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Sir Thomas Boughey Academy
|Staffordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Springfield Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton
|Bolton
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green
|Gateshead
|Fully remote learning
|St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College
|County Durham
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston
|County Durham
|Fully remote learning
|St Clere’s School
|Thurrock
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend
|North Tyneside
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy
|Derbyshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Francis’ Catholic Primary School
|Newham
|Start of Term Delayed
|St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot
|Windsor and Maidenhead
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Gregory’s Catholic Science College
|Brent
|Fully remote learning
|St Helena School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Ignatius College
|Enfield
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn
|South Tyneside
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland
|Sunderland
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|St John Catholic Primary School
|Hertfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St John Vianney RC Primary School
|Haringey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
|Buckinghamshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham
|County Durham
|Fully remote learning
|St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School
|Birmingham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Michael’s Catholic School
|Buckinghamshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton
|Surrey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School
|Darlington
|Start of Term Delayed
|St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School
|Greenwich
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon
|Gateshead
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St William of York Catholic Primary School
|Bolton
|Start of Term Delayed
|Stanway Fiveways Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Sunny Bank Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Tendring Technology College
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Appleton School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|The Billericay School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|The Bromfords School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School
|Havering
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls
|Ealing
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The FitzWimarc School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Gilberd School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy
|Bradford
|Start of Term Delayed
|The Honywood Community Science School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|The London Oratory School
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|The Palmer Catholic Academy
|Redbridge
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Ramsey Academy, Halstead
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Thomas Lord Audley School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy
|Norfolk
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Thurston Community College
|Suffolk
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Waddesdon Church of England School
|Buckinghamshire
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Wallingford School
|Oxfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Water Lane Primary Academy
|Essex
|Start of Term Delayed
|Welbourne Primary School
|Haringey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Wells Park School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|White Court School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|White Hall Academy and Nursery
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Widford School
|Hertfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Winter Gardens Academy
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Wood Green Academy
|Sandwell
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Woodkirk Academy
|Leeds
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Woodville Primary School
|Essex
|Start of Term Delayed
|Wyburns Primary School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
More to follow.
