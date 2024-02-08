234 schools have now been identified as having confirmed RAAC

The government has announced 119 schools with RAAC will be rebuilt, while 110 more will receive grants to remove the dangerous concrete.

Data published by the Department for Education shows 234 schools have now been confirmed as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, an increase of three since the last update in December.

Of the 119 RAAC schools being rebuilt, 65 are primary schools and 49 are secondaries, with one all-through school and four others on the list.

Fifty primary schools and 42 secondaries will receive a grant, as will two all-through schools, nine 16-plus institutions and seven “other”.

Five of the settings with RAAC are not being rebuilt or receiving grants from the government at this stage. The DfE said these had a “different route to remove the RAAC”.

“For example it doesn’t require the department to provide any additional support or funding or the case has only recently been confirmed and we are assessing the best solution for removal.”

Of these, two are further education colleges, two are schools and one is alternative provision.

Rebuilding programme list updated

The government has also published an updated list of schools that are part of its flagship rebuilding programme.

It has added 110 schools to the list this month, many of them with RAAC, taking the total numbers to 514 since the programme began.

Of the 119 RAAC schools facing rebuilds, 13 were already part of the rebuilding programme and 106 were added this month.

It was initially supposed to rebuild 500 schools by 2030, but ministers had indicated numbers could rise as RAAC schools were added.

But the DfE is yet to say when each rebuild will be completed, with previous estimates predicting a delivery at a rate “of approximately 50 per year”.

Thornleigh Salesian College in Bolton, the Barking and Dagenham College in London and the College of Richard Collyer in Horsham, west Sussex, were confirmed to have the concrete today.

