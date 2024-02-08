Home All news
RAAC

RAAC: 119 schools to be rebuilt, 110 will get removal grants

234 schools have now been identified as having confirmed RAAC

8 Feb 2024, 12:22

The government has announced 119 schools with RAAC will be rebuilt, while 110 more will receive grants to remove the dangerous concrete.

Data published by the Department for Education shows 234 schools have now been confirmed as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, an increase of three since the last update in December.

Of the 119 RAAC schools being rebuilt, 65 are primary schools and 49 are secondaries, with one all-through school and four others on the list.

Fifty primary schools and 42 secondaries will receive a grant, as will two all-through schools, nine 16-plus institutions and seven “other”.

Five of the settings with RAAC are not being rebuilt or receiving grants from the government at this stage. The DfE said these had a “different route to remove the RAAC”.

“For example it doesn’t require the department to provide any additional support or funding or the case has only recently been confirmed and we are assessing the best solution for removal.”

Of these, two are further education colleges, two are schools and one is alternative provision.

Rebuilding programme list updated

The government has also published an updated list of schools that are part of its flagship rebuilding programme.

It has added 110 schools to the list this month, many of them with RAAC, taking the total numbers to 514 since the programme began.

Of the 119 RAAC schools facing rebuilds, 13 were already part of the rebuilding programme and 106 were added this month.

It was initially supposed to rebuild 500 schools by 2030, but ministers had indicated numbers could rise as RAAC schools were added.

But the DfE is yet to say when each rebuild will be completed, with previous estimates predicting a delivery at a rate “of approximately 50 per year”.

Just three settings have been added to the government’s latest RAAC list this morning, taking the total number of schools and colleges with the crumbly concrete to 234. 

Thornleigh Salesian College in Bolton, the Barking and Dagenham College in London and the College of Richard Collyer in Horsham, west Sussex, were confirmed to have the concrete today.

RAAC removal plans – the full list

School nameCouncilGrant or rebuild
Barking and Dagenham CollegeBarking and DagenhamGrant
Bishop Douglass School FinchleyBarnetGrant
Cleeve Park SchoolBexleyGrant
Hodge Hill CollegeBirminghamGrant
St John Fisher Catholic Primary SchoolBirminghamGrant
Baskerville SchoolBirminghamSchool Rebuilding Programme
Maryvale Catholic Primary SchoolBirminghamGrant
Ark Boulton AcademyBirminghamSchool Rebuilding Programme
Aston Manor AcademyBirminghamSchool Rebuilding Programme
Prince Albert Junior and Infant SchoolBirminghamGrant
St Mary and St John Junior and Infant SchoolBirminghamSchool Rebuilding Programme
Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary SchoolBlackpoolSchool Rebuilding Programme
Thornleigh Salesian CollegeBoltonSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Bernard’s RC Primary School, BoltonBoltonSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Stephen and All Martyrs’ CofE School, Lever BridgeBoltonGrant
Canon Slade SchoolBoltonSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over HultonBoltonSchool Rebuilding Programme
St William of York Catholic Primary SchoolBoltonGrant
Christ Church Church of England AcademyBradfordGrant
Crossflatts Primary SchoolBradfordGrant
Baildon Church of England Primary SchoolBradfordGrant
Eldwick Primary SchoolBradfordGrant
The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary AcademyBradfordSchool Rebuilding Programme
Kingsbury High SchoolBrentSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Gregory’s Catholic Science CollegeBrentSchool Rebuilding Programme
Sir William Borlase’s Grammar SchoolBuckinghamshireGrant
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary SchoolBuckinghamshireSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Michael’s Catholic SchoolBuckinghamshireSchool Rebuilding Programme
Waddesdon Church of England SchoolBuckinghamshireGrant
The Macclesfield AcademyCheshire EastGrant
Sandbach SchoolCheshire EastSchool Rebuilding Programme
Ellesmere Port Catholic High School, a Voluntary AcademyCheshire West and ChesterSchool Rebuilding Programme
Camborne College (part of Cornwall College)CornwallOther
Ferryhill SchoolCounty DurhamSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form CollegeCounty DurhamGrant
St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, OustonCounty DurhamSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Leonard’s Catholic School, DurhamCounty DurhamSchool Rebuilding Programme
Carmel CollegeDarlingtonGrant
St Teresa’s Catholic Primary SchoolDarlingtonGrant
St Edward’s Catholic AcademyDerbyshireSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary AcademyDerbyshireGrant
Exmouth Community CollegeDevonSchool Rebuilding Programme
Colyton Grammar SchoolDevonGrant
PetrocDevonGrant
St James AcademyDudleyGrant
Redhill SchoolDudleyGrant
Featherstone High SchoolEalingGrant
The Ellen Wilkinson School for GirlsEalingSchool Rebuilding Programme
Langney Primary AcademyEast SussexGrant
Barnet and Southgate CollegeEnfieldGrant
Winchmore SchoolEnfieldGrant
Ark John Keats AcademyEnfieldGrant
St Ignatius CollegeEnfieldSchool Rebuilding Programme
Cann Hall Primary SchoolEssexGrant
Elm Hall Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Manningtree High SchoolEssexGrant
Priory Primary School, BicknacreEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Southview SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Spring Meadow Primary School & School House NurseryEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Buttsbury Junior SchoolEssexGrant
Merrylands Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Ravens AcademyEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Steeple Bumpstead Primary SchoolEssexGrant
Anglo European SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Barnes Farm Junior SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Baynards Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Beehive Lane Community Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Bentfield Primary School and NurseryEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Broomfield Primary SchoolEssexGrant
Buckhurst Hill Community Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Cherry Tree AcademyEssexGrant
Chipping Ongar Primary SchoolEssexGrant
Clacton County High SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Elmstead Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Eversley Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Great Leighs Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Harlowbury Primary SchoolEssexOther
Harwich and Dovercourt High SchoolEssexGrant
Hatfield Heath Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Hillhouse CofE Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Hockley Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and AldhamEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Jerounds Primary AcademyEssexGrant
Joyce Frankland Academy, NewportEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Katherine Semar Infant SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Katherine Semar Junior SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Katherines Primary Academy and NurseryEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Lambourne Primary SchoolEssexGrant
Lubbins Park Primary AcademyEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Mersea Island SchoolEssexGrant
Mistley Norman Church of England Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Roding Valley High SchoolEssexGrant
Springfield Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Helena SchoolEssexGrant
St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, RowhedgeEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Stanway Fiveways Primary SchoolEssexGrant
Tendring Technology CollegeEssexGrant
The Billericay SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
The Bromfords SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
The FitzWimarc SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
The Gilberd SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
The Honywood Community Science SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
The Ramsey Academy, HalsteadEssexGrant
The Thomas Lord Audley SchoolEssexGrant
Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form CentreEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Water Lane Primary AcademyEssexGrant
Wells Park SchoolEssexGrant
White Court SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
White Hall Academy and NurseryEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Winter Gardens AcademyEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
Woodville Primary SchoolEssexGrant
Wyburns Primary SchoolEssexSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow GreenGatesheadSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Thomas More Catholic School, BlaydonGatesheadGrant
Marling SchoolGloucestershireGrant
St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive SchoolGreenwichSchool Rebuilding Programme
Westside SchoolHammersmith and FulhamOther
The London Oratory SchoolHammersmith and FulhamGrant
Havant AcademyHampshireSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Anne’s Catholic Primary SchoolHampshireGrant
Farnborough College of TechnologyHampshireGrant
CranbourneHampshireSchool Rebuilding Programme
Hounsdown SchoolHampshireGrant
St Mary’s Priory RC Infant and Junior SchoolHaringeyGrant
Hornsey School for GirlsHaringeySchool Rebuilding Programme
Park View SchoolHaringeyGrant
St John Vianney RC Primary SchoolHaringeySchool Rebuilding Programme
Welbourne Primary SchoolHaringeySchool Rebuilding Programme
Golden Flatts Primary SchoolHartlepoolSchool Rebuilding Programme
The Coopers’ Company and Coborn SchoolHaveringSchool Rebuilding Programme
Bushey and Oxhey Infant SchoolHertfordshireSchool Rebuilding Programme
Churchfield Church of England AcademyHertfordshireGrant
Links AcademyHertfordshireGrant
Watford Grammar School for BoysHertfordshireGrant
Markyate Village School and NurseryHertfordshireGrant
St John Catholic Primary SchoolHertfordshireSchool Rebuilding Programme
Widford SchoolHertfordshireGrant
St Aloysius RC CollegeIslingtonGrant
Westlands SchoolKentSchool Rebuilding Programme
Birchington Church of England Primary SchoolKentSchool Rebuilding Programme
Godinton Primary SchoolKentGrant
King Ethelbert SchoolKentSchool Rebuilding Programme
Palmarsh Primary SchoolKentSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, SwanleyKentGrant
St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary SchoolKentSchool Rebuilding Programme
Sunny Bank Primary SchoolKentSchool Rebuilding Programme
Shelley College, A Share AcademyKirkleesGrant
Batley Girls High SchoolKirkleesGrant
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary SchoolLambethGrant
Haslingden St James Church of England Primary SchoolLancashireGrant
Knuzden St Oswald’s Church of England Primary AcademyLancashireGrant
Our Lady’s Catholic High SchoolLancashireSchool Rebuilding Programme
Shadwell Primary SchoolLeedsOther
Woodkirk AcademyLeedsSchool Rebuilding Programme
Mayflower Primary SchoolLeicesterSchool Rebuilding Programme
Parks Primary SchoolLeicesterSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary AcademyLeicestershireGrant
Myatt Garden Primary SchoolLewishamGrant
Grantham CollegeLincolnshireGrant
Dixons Broadgreen AcademyLiverpoolGrant
Avenue Centre for EducationLutonGrant
Surrey Street Primary SchoolLutonGrant
All Saints C of E Primary SchoolManchesterSchool Rebuilding Programme
Holcombe Grammar SchoolMedwayGrant
Denbigh SchoolMilton KeynesGrant
St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West DentonNewcastle upon TyneSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Francis’ Catholic Primary SchoolNewhamGrant
Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery AcademyNorfolkGrant
Gordano SchoolNorth SomersetGrant
St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, WallsendNorth TynesideSchool Rebuilding Programme
Scalby SchoolNorth YorkshireSchool Rebuilding Programme
Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary AcademyNottinghamshireGrant
The Oldham CollegeOldhamGrant
Abingdon and Witney CollegeOxfordshireGrant
Wallingford SchoolOxfordshireSchool Rebuilding Programme
Peterborough College (part of Inspire Education Group)PeterboroughGrant
The Palmer Catholic AcademyRedbridgeSchool Rebuilding Programme
Wood Green AcademySandwellSchool Rebuilding Programme
Abbey Lane Primary SchoolSheffieldGrant
Pippins SchoolSloughGrant
Selworthy Special SchoolSomersetSchool Rebuilding Programme
St James’ Catholic Primary School, HebburnSouth TynesideSchool Rebuilding Programme
Shoeburyness High SchoolSouthend-on-SeaGrant
Kingsdown SchoolSouthend-on-SeaSchool Rebuilding Programme
Sir Thomas Boughey AcademyStaffordshireGrant
Bramhall High SchoolStockportSchool Rebuilding Programme
Cheadle Hulme High SchoolStockportGrant
Royal School, ManchesterStockportGrant
St Thomas’ Church of England Primary School StockportStockportSchool Rebuilding Programme
Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group)StockportGrant
Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)StockportGrant
Glade AcademySuffolkSchool Rebuilding Programme
Stour Valley Community SchoolSuffolkGrant
Newmarket AcademySuffolkGrant
Stowupland High SchoolSuffolkSchool Rebuilding Programme
Farlingaye High SchoolSuffolkSchool Rebuilding Programme
Claydon High SchoolSuffolkSchool Rebuilding Programme
East Bergholt High SchoolSuffolkSchool Rebuilding Programme
Hadleigh High SchoolSuffolkSchool Rebuilding Programme
Thurston Community CollegeSuffolkSchool Rebuilding Programme
St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, SunderlandSunderlandSchool Rebuilding Programme
Pewley Down Infant SchoolSurreySchool Rebuilding Programme
Kings College GuildfordSurreyGrant
The Grove Primary AcademySurreyGrant
The Magna Carta SchoolSurreySchool Rebuilding Programme
Danetree Primary SchoolSurreyGrant
Shawfield Primary SchoolSurreySchool Rebuilding Programme
St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames DittonSurreySchool Rebuilding Programme
The Link SchoolSuttonGrant
Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery CentreTelford and WrekinGrant
Thameside Primary SchoolThurrockGrant
Ortu Corringham Primary School and NurseryThurrockSchool Rebuilding Programme
Arthur Bugler Primary SchoolThurrockSchool Rebuilding Programme
East Tilbury Primary SchoolThurrockSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Clere’s SchoolThurrockSchool Rebuilding Programme
Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing CollegeTower HamletsGrant
Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary SchoolTower HamletsSchool Rebuilding Programme
Seven Mills Primary SchoolTower HamletsGrant
Altrincham CollegeTraffordGrant
Sale Grammar SchoolTraffordGrant
St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, A Voluntary AcademyWakefieldSchool Rebuilding Programme
Myton SchoolWarwickshireSchool Rebuilding Programme
Outwoods Primary SchoolWarwickshireGrant
Fairfields SchoolWest NorthamptonshireGrant
Northampton International AcademyWest NorthamptonshireGrant
The College of Richard Collyer in HorshamWest SussexOther
Greenway Junior SchoolWest SussexSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Mary Magdalene CofE Primary SchoolWestminsterGrant
Atherton St George’s CofE Primary SchoolWiganGrant
Dean Trust Rose BridgeWiganSchool Rebuilding Programme
St Francis Catholic Primary School, South AscotWindsor and MaidenheadSchool Rebuilding Programme

