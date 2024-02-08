The government has announced 119 schools with RAAC will be rebuilt, while 110 more will receive grants to remove the dangerous concrete.
Data published by the Department for Education shows 234 schools have now been confirmed as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, an increase of three since the last update in December.
Of the 119 RAAC schools being rebuilt, 65 are primary schools and 49 are secondaries, with one all-through school and four others on the list.
Fifty primary schools and 42 secondaries will receive a grant, as will two all-through schools, nine 16-plus institutions and seven “other”.
Five of the settings with RAAC are not being rebuilt or receiving grants from the government at this stage. The DfE said these had a “different route to remove the RAAC”.
“For example it doesn’t require the department to provide any additional support or funding or the case has only recently been confirmed and we are assessing the best solution for removal.”
Of these, two are further education colleges, two are schools and one is alternative provision.
Rebuilding programme list updated
The government has also published an updated list of schools that are part of its flagship rebuilding programme.
It has added 110 schools to the list this month, many of them with RAAC, taking the total numbers to 514 since the programme began.
Of the 119 RAAC schools facing rebuilds, 13 were already part of the rebuilding programme and 106 were added this month.
It was initially supposed to rebuild 500 schools by 2030, but ministers had indicated numbers could rise as RAAC schools were added.
But the DfE is yet to say when each rebuild will be completed, with previous estimates predicting a delivery at a rate “of approximately 50 per year”.
Just three settings have been added to the government’s latest RAAC list this morning, taking the total number of schools and colleges with the crumbly concrete to 234.
Thornleigh Salesian College in Bolton, the Barking and Dagenham College in London and the College of Richard Collyer in Horsham, west Sussex, were confirmed to have the concrete today.
RAAC removal plans – the full list
|School name
|Council
|Grant or rebuild
|Barking and Dagenham College
|Barking and Dagenham
|Grant
|Bishop Douglass School Finchley
|Barnet
|Grant
|Cleeve Park School
|Bexley
|Grant
|Hodge Hill College
|Birmingham
|Grant
|St John Fisher Catholic Primary School
|Birmingham
|Grant
|Baskerville School
|Birmingham
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Maryvale Catholic Primary School
|Birmingham
|Grant
|Ark Boulton Academy
|Birmingham
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Aston Manor Academy
|Birmingham
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Prince Albert Junior and Infant School
|Birmingham
|Grant
|St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School
|Birmingham
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School
|Blackpool
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Thornleigh Salesian College
|Bolton
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Bernard’s RC Primary School, Bolton
|Bolton
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Stephen and All Martyrs’ CofE School, Lever Bridge
|Bolton
|Grant
|Canon Slade School
|Bolton
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton
|Bolton
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St William of York Catholic Primary School
|Bolton
|Grant
|Christ Church Church of England Academy
|Bradford
|Grant
|Crossflatts Primary School
|Bradford
|Grant
|Baildon Church of England Primary School
|Bradford
|Grant
|Eldwick Primary School
|Bradford
|Grant
|The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy
|Bradford
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Kingsbury High School
|Brent
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Gregory’s Catholic Science College
|Brent
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School
|Buckinghamshire
|Grant
|St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
|Buckinghamshire
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Michael’s Catholic School
|Buckinghamshire
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Waddesdon Church of England School
|Buckinghamshire
|Grant
|The Macclesfield Academy
|Cheshire East
|Grant
|Sandbach School
|Cheshire East
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Ellesmere Port Catholic High School, a Voluntary Academy
|Cheshire West and Chester
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Camborne College (part of Cornwall College)
|Cornwall
|Other
|Ferryhill School
|County Durham
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College
|County Durham
|Grant
|St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston
|County Durham
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham
|County Durham
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Carmel College
|Darlington
|Grant
|St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School
|Darlington
|Grant
|St Edward’s Catholic Academy
|Derbyshire
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy
|Derbyshire
|Grant
|Exmouth Community College
|Devon
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Colyton Grammar School
|Devon
|Grant
|Petroc
|Devon
|Grant
|St James Academy
|Dudley
|Grant
|Redhill School
|Dudley
|Grant
|Featherstone High School
|Ealing
|Grant
|The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls
|Ealing
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Langney Primary Academy
|East Sussex
|Grant
|Barnet and Southgate College
|Enfield
|Grant
|Winchmore School
|Enfield
|Grant
|Ark John Keats Academy
|Enfield
|Grant
|St Ignatius College
|Enfield
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Cann Hall Primary School
|Essex
|Grant
|Elm Hall Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Manningtree High School
|Essex
|Grant
|Priory Primary School, Bicknacre
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Southview School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Spring Meadow Primary School & School House Nursery
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Buttsbury Junior School
|Essex
|Grant
|Merrylands Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Ravens Academy
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Steeple Bumpstead Primary School
|Essex
|Grant
|Anglo European School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Barnes Farm Junior School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Baynards Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Beehive Lane Community Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Bentfield Primary School and Nursery
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Broomfield Primary School
|Essex
|Grant
|Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Cherry Tree Academy
|Essex
|Grant
|Chipping Ongar Primary School
|Essex
|Grant
|Clacton County High School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Elmstead Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Eversley Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Great Leighs Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Harlowbury Primary School
|Essex
|Other
|Harwich and Dovercourt High School
|Essex
|Grant
|Hatfield Heath Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Hillhouse CofE Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Hockley Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Jerounds Primary Academy
|Essex
|Grant
|Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Katherine Semar Infant School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Katherine Semar Junior School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Lambourne Primary School
|Essex
|Grant
|Lubbins Park Primary Academy
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Mersea Island School
|Essex
|Grant
|Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Roding Valley High School
|Essex
|Grant
|Springfield Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Helena School
|Essex
|Grant
|St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Stanway Fiveways Primary School
|Essex
|Grant
|Tendring Technology College
|Essex
|Grant
|The Billericay School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|The Bromfords School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|The FitzWimarc School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|The Gilberd School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|The Honywood Community Science School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|The Ramsey Academy, Halstead
|Essex
|Grant
|The Thomas Lord Audley School
|Essex
|Grant
|Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Water Lane Primary Academy
|Essex
|Grant
|Wells Park School
|Essex
|Grant
|White Court School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|White Hall Academy and Nursery
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Winter Gardens Academy
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Woodville Primary School
|Essex
|Grant
|Wyburns Primary School
|Essex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green
|Gateshead
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon
|Gateshead
|Grant
|Marling School
|Gloucestershire
|Grant
|St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School
|Greenwich
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Westside School
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|Other
|The London Oratory School
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|Grant
|Havant Academy
|Hampshire
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Anne’s Catholic Primary School
|Hampshire
|Grant
|Farnborough College of Technology
|Hampshire
|Grant
|Cranbourne
|Hampshire
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Hounsdown School
|Hampshire
|Grant
|St Mary’s Priory RC Infant and Junior School
|Haringey
|Grant
|Hornsey School for Girls
|Haringey
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Park View School
|Haringey
|Grant
|St John Vianney RC Primary School
|Haringey
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Welbourne Primary School
|Haringey
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Golden Flatts Primary School
|Hartlepool
|School Rebuilding Programme
|The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School
|Havering
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Bushey and Oxhey Infant School
|Hertfordshire
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Churchfield Church of England Academy
|Hertfordshire
|Grant
|Links Academy
|Hertfordshire
|Grant
|Watford Grammar School for Boys
|Hertfordshire
|Grant
|Markyate Village School and Nursery
|Hertfordshire
|Grant
|St John Catholic Primary School
|Hertfordshire
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Widford School
|Hertfordshire
|Grant
|St Aloysius RC College
|Islington
|Grant
|Westlands School
|Kent
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Birchington Church of England Primary School
|Kent
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Godinton Primary School
|Kent
|Grant
|King Ethelbert School
|Kent
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Palmarsh Primary School
|Kent
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley
|Kent
|Grant
|St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
|Kent
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Sunny Bank Primary School
|Kent
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Shelley College, A Share Academy
|Kirklees
|Grant
|Batley Girls High School
|Kirklees
|Grant
|Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School
|Lambeth
|Grant
|Haslingden St James Church of England Primary School
|Lancashire
|Grant
|Knuzden St Oswald’s Church of England Primary Academy
|Lancashire
|Grant
|Our Lady’s Catholic High School
|Lancashire
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Shadwell Primary School
|Leeds
|Other
|Woodkirk Academy
|Leeds
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Mayflower Primary School
|Leicester
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Parks Primary School
|Leicester
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy
|Leicestershire
|Grant
|Myatt Garden Primary School
|Lewisham
|Grant
|Grantham College
|Lincolnshire
|Grant
|Dixons Broadgreen Academy
|Liverpool
|Grant
|Avenue Centre for Education
|Luton
|Grant
|Surrey Street Primary School
|Luton
|Grant
|All Saints C of E Primary School
|Manchester
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Holcombe Grammar School
|Medway
|Grant
|Denbigh School
|Milton Keynes
|Grant
|St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Francis’ Catholic Primary School
|Newham
|Grant
|Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy
|Norfolk
|Grant
|Gordano School
|North Somerset
|Grant
|St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend
|North Tyneside
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Scalby School
|North Yorkshire
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy
|Nottinghamshire
|Grant
|The Oldham College
|Oldham
|Grant
|Abingdon and Witney College
|Oxfordshire
|Grant
|Wallingford School
|Oxfordshire
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Peterborough College (part of Inspire Education Group)
|Peterborough
|Grant
|The Palmer Catholic Academy
|Redbridge
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Wood Green Academy
|Sandwell
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Abbey Lane Primary School
|Sheffield
|Grant
|Pippins School
|Slough
|Grant
|Selworthy Special School
|Somerset
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn
|South Tyneside
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Shoeburyness High School
|Southend-on-Sea
|Grant
|Kingsdown School
|Southend-on-Sea
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Sir Thomas Boughey Academy
|Staffordshire
|Grant
|Bramhall High School
|Stockport
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Cheadle Hulme High School
|Stockport
|Grant
|Royal School, Manchester
|Stockport
|Grant
|St Thomas’ Church of England Primary School Stockport
|Stockport
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group)
|Stockport
|Grant
|Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)
|Stockport
|Grant
|Glade Academy
|Suffolk
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Stour Valley Community School
|Suffolk
|Grant
|Newmarket Academy
|Suffolk
|Grant
|Stowupland High School
|Suffolk
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Farlingaye High School
|Suffolk
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Claydon High School
|Suffolk
|School Rebuilding Programme
|East Bergholt High School
|Suffolk
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Hadleigh High School
|Suffolk
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Thurston Community College
|Suffolk
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland
|Sunderland
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Pewley Down Infant School
|Surrey
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Kings College Guildford
|Surrey
|Grant
|The Grove Primary Academy
|Surrey
|Grant
|The Magna Carta School
|Surrey
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Danetree Primary School
|Surrey
|Grant
|Shawfield Primary School
|Surrey
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton
|Surrey
|School Rebuilding Programme
|The Link School
|Sutton
|Grant
|Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre
|Telford and Wrekin
|Grant
|Thameside Primary School
|Thurrock
|Grant
|Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery
|Thurrock
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Arthur Bugler Primary School
|Thurrock
|School Rebuilding Programme
|East Tilbury Primary School
|Thurrock
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Clere’s School
|Thurrock
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College
|Tower Hamlets
|Grant
|Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School
|Tower Hamlets
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Seven Mills Primary School
|Tower Hamlets
|Grant
|Altrincham College
|Trafford
|Grant
|Sale Grammar School
|Trafford
|Grant
|St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, A Voluntary Academy
|Wakefield
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Myton School
|Warwickshire
|School Rebuilding Programme
|Outwoods Primary School
|Warwickshire
|Grant
|Fairfields School
|West Northamptonshire
|Grant
|Northampton International Academy
|West Northamptonshire
|Grant
|The College of Richard Collyer in Horsham
|West Sussex
|Other
|Greenway Junior School
|West Sussex
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Mary Magdalene CofE Primary School
|Westminster
|Grant
|Atherton St George’s CofE Primary School
|Wigan
|Grant
|Dean Trust Rose Bridge
|Wigan
|School Rebuilding Programme
|St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot
|Windsor and Maidenhead
|School Rebuilding Programme
